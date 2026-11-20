NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unresolved grief and the staggering weight of a mother's secrets collide in Metamorphosis: The Price of Becoming. When a young woman discovers her late mother's diaries during a healing retreat in Bali, she uncovers a harrowing story of survival, immigration, and fierce maternal sacrifice. Published by Spines, this captivating debut novel offers a profound exploration of intergenerational trauma and the silent burdens women carry to protect their children.Following the sudden death of her seemingly detached mother, Michelle, Angel is left grappling with resentment, unspoken questions, and an undeniable emotional void. A guided grief retreat in Bali alongside her two closest friends, Maia and Joy, initially offers a physical escape, but the accidental discovery of Michelle's hidden diary fundamentally alters the course of Angel's healing. The journals reveal the staggering reality of Michelle's youth in Haiti-a life marked by extreme poverty, familial betrayal, and profound vulnerability. The pages chronicle Michelle's fierce, unyielding journey to immigrate to Canada, capturing the isolation of starting over in a new country and the complex realities of building a successful business from the ground up to ensure she never had to rely on anyone again.Through her mother's intimate written confessions, Angel begins to understand the towering emotional walls Michelle built to survive the world around her. She realizes that her mother's perceived coldness and emotional distance were, in fact, an impenetrable armor forged to guarantee Angel's safety, financial security, and freedom to choose her own destiny. The narrative weaves between Angel's present-day revelations in the restorative environment of Bali and Michelle's poignant past, ultimately bringing the two generations together in a powerful story of forgiveness and understanding. By peeling back the layers of her mother's silence, Angel learns that true freedom requires acknowledging the scars of the past and laying down the burdens of generational resentment.Explores the Immigrant Experience: A raw, unflinching look at the sacrifices and profound isolation required to build a new life in a foreign land.Examines Hidden Trauma: Delves into the psychological toll of burying the past to survive the present, and how that silence passes from mother to daughter.Celebrates Female Bonds: Highlights the unbreakable strength of chosen family, mentorship, and fierce female friendship in the face of profound grief."This book was born from years of listening closely to memories, silence, and stories that take time to ripen before they can be told," said author Nadine Augustin Paul. "I wrote this to give voice to experiences that are so often silenced, and to remind women that survival is, in itself, an act of strength. I believe that stories can mend what silence breaks."“Metamorphosis: The Price of Becoming” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.Nadine Augustin Paul is a writer and storyteller with a background in psychology and a deep interest in human behavior. Drawn to the silent wounds people carry and the courage it takes to heal them, Paul creates educational and emotionally engaging content exploring themes of identity, resilience, and self-worth.Book DetailsTitle: Metamorphosis: The Price of BecomingAuthor: Nadine Augustin PaulPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-90660-230-5Availability: You can find this book, along with its French edition, on Amazon and major retailers worldwidePublished with Spines, the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

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New Novel Explores Intergenerational Trauma and the Price of Female Resilience News Provided By Spines November 20, 2026, 21:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Human Rights, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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