Local businesses and volunteers joined MANY at the United Way HELP Center to collect donations, organize holiday essentials, and support Bucks County families.

- Amanda SnyderLEVITTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marketing Agency Near You (MANY) brought together local business professionals and community volunteers on November 18, 2026 for a day of service at the United Way of Bucks County HELP Center in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Held during National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, the event was organized through MANY Hands for Impact, an initiative focused on connecting local businesses with opportunities to make a meaningful difference in their communities.The gathering combined a community food drive with hands-on volunteer work to help the HELP Center prepare for the holiday season. Participants sorted and organized donated sneakers, toys, winter coats, bicycles, and other essential items for distribution to Bucks County individuals and families facing financial hardship.The event drew participation from businesses and organizations across the region, including OverclockedIT, Edward Jones, DoorDash, Grove Wellness Center, Beer-A-Rama, Blue Eyes & Beyond, JC Biz Doctor, Vericrest Private Wealth, Next Level Notary Services, Rentwell, Herman's Hives, SPARQ Performance, NTOS Group, Horgan Building Co., Inspire Federal Credit Union, Snapfire Automations, Aspire Success, and VR Business Sales of Bucks County.Vericrest Private Wealth and VR Business Sales of Bucks County sponsored the gathering, helping bring together professionals from different industries who share a commitment to supporting their local community.“Seeing so many local businesses come together for a shared purpose is exactly what MANY Hands for Impact is all about,” said Amanda Snyder, Operations Manager at Marketing Agency Near You.“It's about taking the connections we build through business and turning them into something meaningful for our community. When everyone contributes a little of their time and energy, we can make a real difference for families who need it.”The volunteer effort supported the HELP Center's mission of providing essential household goods, clothing, and other resources to Bucks County residents experiencing financial challenges. By assisting with donation organization and seasonal preparations, volunteers helped the center continue serving families during a time of year when community support is especially important.The event also reflected the purpose behind MANY Hands for Impact, Marketing Agency Near You's community involvement program. Through volunteer opportunities, nonprofit partnerships, and in-kind professional services, the agency encourages local businesses to use their connections and resources to create positive change beyond the workplace.For MANY, the November gathering represented more than a single day of volunteering. It demonstrated how professional relationships can develop into community partnerships that benefit local organizations and the people they serve.Marketing Agency Near You extends its appreciation to the United Way of Bucks County team, event sponsors, participating businesses, and volunteers who contributed their time and resources.Businesses and community members interested in participating in future MANY Hands for Impact events can learn more about upcoming volunteer opportunities through the agency's MANY Gives Back program at .Marketing Agency Near You (MANY) is a Yardley, Pennsylvania-based marketing agency offering branding, website development, digital advertising, and strategic marketing services. Alongside its work helping businesses grow, the agency supports local charitable organizations through community service initiatives, partnerships, and professional contributions.

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MANY Hands for Impact Unites Bucks County Volunteers to Support Families Ahead of the Holidays News Provided By Marketing Agency Near You November 20, 2026, 21:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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