Kinder Restoration Services

One frozen pipe. Days of damage.

At elevations near 9,000 feet, long freeze seasons and part-time occupancy raise burst pipe and water damage risk in mountain homes.

- Brent ToupsSILVERTHORNE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Freezing nights are the norm in Summit County for nine months of the year. According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Dillon, elevation 9,111 feet, averages overnight lows below freezing from September through May. Freezing nights have been recorded there in every month of the year.Elevation and season length set mountain homes apart from those at lower altitudes. Occupancy, or lack thereof, adds to the risk. The 2023 Summit County Housing Needs Assessment estimates 26% of local housing units are vacation or seasonal homes and another 33% operate as short-term rentals, according to Root Policy Research.A pipe that bursts in an unoccupied home can run for days before anyone notices. Burst pipes can lead to hefty bills. Snowmelt and ice dams add a second source of winter water, creating leaks within ceilings and walls.With many local homes sitting empty for stretches, a single frozen pipe can do far more damage than it would in a full-time residence. State Farm reported more than 20,000 frozen pipe and winter water claims from 2024 through mid-2025, with average payments above $30,000. Colorado ranked fifth in the company's 2022 winter water claim costs at $6.5 million, according to State Farm."In Breckenridge, a lot of homes sit empty for weeks at a time, and that's where water does the most damage. The pipe isn't the expensive part. It's how long the water runs before anyone finds it," said Brent Toups, Director of Business Development at Kinder Restoration Services. "Keep the heat at 60 or above, have someone check the house, and if water does get in, call right away. Mold can start growing in 48 to 72 hours."Kinder Restoration Services' water and mold work in Breckenridge this year has come from homeowners, homeowners associations, and short-term rental managers. One October call involved a condominium that had sat empty for one to two months. A failed tub valve had been running hot water the entire time, with suspected mold through the living room, kitchen, both bedrooms, the hallway and both half baths. The loss did not start with a frozen pipe, but it followed the pattern common in Summit County second homes, where a single failure goes unnoticed until the damage has spread through the whole unit.Because so much of that damage comes from delayed discovery, prevention in a mountain vacation home starts before the first freeze. Owners and caretakers should know where the main water shutoff is, and the minimum heat requirement in an insurance policy should be confirmed before a home is left empty. A set check schedule for vacant periods and remote temperature and leak sensors can catch problems early. During cold snaps, opening cabinets on exterior walls helps warm pipes, and rooflines should be watched for ice dams.When a pipe does burst, the order of steps matters. The first step is to shut off the water, then cut power to wet areas if it is safe to do so. Everything should be photographed before cleanup begins. The insurer should be called next, followed by a restoration company.These are the kinds of situations Kinder Restoration Services, based in Silverthorne since 1992, responds to around the clock. The company provides 24/7 emergency water damage restoration along the I-70 corridor from Idaho Springs to Edwards, including Breckenridge, Frisco, Dillon and Keystone. Its IICRC-certified technicians trace water that has traveled through wall cavities and under flooring, then handle water extraction, structural drying, and mold prevention.Media Contact:Jeff Carrier | Restoration Digital Marketing...Sources:National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. (2021). U.S. climate normals 1991–2020: Dillon, Colorado [Data set].Root Policy Research. (2023, September). 2023 Summit County housing needs assessment [Report].State Farm. (2026, January 20). Frozen pipes not so nice: Beat winter water woes before they strike [Press release].State Farm. (2022, December 21). Water and ice: Not so nice [Press release].About Kinder RestorationKinder Restoration Services is a locally owned water damage, fire damage, and mold remediation company serving Silverthorne, CO, and the greater Summit County area since 1992. The company provides 24/7 emergency response with IICRC-certified technicians, along with carpet, upholstery, and hard surface cleaning for residential and commercial properties. Learn more at kinderrestorationservices.###

Jeff Carrier

Restoration Digital Marketing

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Nine Months of Freezing Nights Put Summit County Homes at Risk News Provided By Restoration Digital Marketing November 20, 2026, 21:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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