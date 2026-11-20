MENAFN - Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Global climate talks entered their final hours with nations in Europe, Central America and the Pacific criticizing a proposed agreement's failure to address fossil fuels and accusing the oil and gas sector of swaying negotiations in the industry's favor.

A draft deal presented to delegates from almost 200 countries omitted any reference to fossil fuels, the largest contributor to global warming, and pledged support for carbon-capture technology, a climate tool favored by energy producers.

“There are some who don't want us to use the word 'fossil fuels' at this COP,” German Environment Minister Carsten Schneider told a meeting Friday at the United Nations COP31 summit in Antalya, Turkey.“There are some who make a lot of money with that.”

The European Union has concerns that the draft text published Thursday casts the two-week-long meeting as a fossil-fuel COP, and sees a risk of talks ending without any agreed deal if there aren't substantial changes, said a senior official for the bloc, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

COP31 President Murat Kurum, Turkey's environment minister, along with other officials, insists the text doesn't require a specific acknowledgement on transitioning away from fossil fuels - since nations committed to that at the 2023 talks held in Dubai and the pledge still stands.

Envoys and government officials, including Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, were continuing to wrangle over the summit's potential outcomes Friday, with discussions expected to continue into the weekend.

But there were deep divisions over key elements of the talks, and negotiating nations' positions were hardening, potentially diminishing the odds of the conference ending with a broad, ambitious declaration.

“Everything seems pretty stuck,” said Ilana Seid, Palau's representative to the UN and the chair of the Alliance of Small Island States.“There are a lot of positions that cut into other coalition red lines, and there seems to be very little room for movement.”

Negotiators meeting in Antalya are under pressure to deliver a more decisive response on global warming with greenhouse gas emissions still rising, and as political and corporate appetite for climate action wanes in nations, including the US. A year of deadly extreme weather disasters has underscored the risks of a hotter planet, and a recent UN assessment concluded the world can no longer limit the increase in global temperatures to 1.5C, a key target of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

For imperiled Pacific Island nations, a global move away from fossil fuels“is not a political choice,” Jess Gasper, environment minister for the Marshall Islands, told the summit Friday.“It is a matter of survival.”

In one of the summit's most forthright attacks on the oil and gas sector, Panama's environment minister Juan Carlos Navarro on Wednesday accused COP31 of being held hostage by a“petroleum mafia.” In a letter sent to the event's presidency, Panama outlined an array of demands, including a cap on global oil production, and threatened to withhold support for a final deal.

“This is a climate change COP,” Navarro told reporters Friday, referring to the talks that are formally known as the Conference of the Parties.“We won't let it become the Conference of Petroleum.”

The latest draft proposed greater deployment of carbon-capture technology and included a potential target to capture at least 500 million tons of carbon dioxide by 2035, while working toward a goal of 2.5 gigatons. Currently fewer than 0.2% of fossil-fuel emissions are captured, according to the Global Carbon Budget.

Negotiators have been told that removing the carbon-capture language isn't an option - but neither is incorporating a transition away from fossil fuels - Seid told Bloomberg. The small island states coalition is exploring“creative” options to resolve the impasses and is looking for a more“balanced” approach, she said.

Australia's climate change and energy minister, Chris Bowen, who is leading COP31 negotiations, acknowledged the carbon-capture language isn't many people's first choice.

“We'll continue to talk to parties about what's necessary to best reflect a consensus view,” Bowen told reporters.

Delegates from Panama, France and other countries on Friday laid down six demands, including ensuring science is the foundation for all outcomes, clear language on transitioning away from fossil fuels and fair finance contributions.

The small island state alliance said it needs to see stronger language on the tripling of adaptation finance and wants an embrace of the“best available science” provided by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The draft agreement circulated Thursday did lay out potential compromises on issues including climate finance, trade curbs and the timing of some key science reports. The document also included a pledge to boost electricity's share of global final energy demand to 35% by 2035, from just over 20% currently.

Summit organizers have rallied more than 60 countries behind a voluntary pledge and are seeking to include the goal in the final COP31 declaration, putting it on a more formal footing.

--With assistance from Lili Pike.

(Updates with new details on negotiating positions from seventh paragraph.)

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