MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) White House aide Stephen Miller predicted on Friday that the next two years under President Donald Trump would be the greatest in American history.

He said his job was to oversee the White House staff on Trump's behalf and carry the administration's work into the second half of the US President's term.

At a White House news conference after Trump's return from Asia, Miller said that "under his (President Donald Trump's) leadership the next two years are going to be the greatest two years in American history".

He offered no new policy timetable. Instead, he based his forecast on what he said Trump had already achieved on regulation, immigration, energy and trade.

Miller began with regulation, the one area where he offered a numerical measure of how the administration had changed the way Washington worked.

For every new federal regulation, he said, the administration had removed 10.

He claimed Trump was the first President to bring the total down and said regulations had continued to grow even under Ronald Reagan.

On immigration, Miller pointed to what he described as a fully secured border and record deportations.

He credited Trump with rebuilding federal law enforcement and using lethal force against drug cartels.

Energy production featured in his assessment of the economy.

Miller claimed records for American fossil fuel and coal production.

He also credited the Trump administration with strengthening the military, changing US trading relationships and delivering what he called the fastest wage growth in American history.

He gave no figures for those claims in his remarks.

On foreign policy, Miller singled out relations with Russia and China.

Trump had just met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China's Shenzhen.

Miller described the meetings as part of a broader change in Washington's dealings with both powers.

He did not identify a specific diplomatic agreement he expected over the next two years.

Trump himself had offered a more detailed account of what the coming months might bring in the Congress.

He said Democrats had contacted him about healthcare and immigration after the midterm elections.

He saw room for an agreement on healthcare and expected Democrats to raise the position of immigrants who had entered the country unlawfully years ago and had since worked there.

Miller's forecast came late in the news conference.

Trump had just answered a question about US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick when he called Miller forward to speak.

"No President has done what he (Donald Trump) has done over the last two years," Miller said, before turning to the two years ahead.

Trump responded with a question of his own.

"Do you want to run for President?" he asked. Miller gave no public answer before Trump moved on.

The US President later returned to Miller's long service and his reputation on immigration.

"He's (Stephen Miller) really a talent, and he's got a big heart," Trump said.