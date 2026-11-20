MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump cited India's seen per cent economic growth on Friday as he urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

He said that the United States should be able to borrow more cheaply than any other country and claimed its economy could grow by as much as 20 per cent if rates came down.

"If you look at India, they have low interest rates and they have a 7 per cent GDP. We'd have a 14, 15, maybe even a 20 per cent GDP."

Trump made the comparison at a Washington news conference after returning from a four-day visit to Asia.

He put US growth at four per cent. He did not specify the period for either country's figure or say how large a rate cut he thought it would take to reach his US growth projection.

His complaint centred on how the Federal Reserve responds to signs of strength in the economy.

Trump accused the Central bank of raising rates when the government reports good economic numbers.

In his view, stronger growth makes the country a better credit risk and should allow it to borrow at lower rates.

"When you have good numbers, you have better credit," the US President said.

Trump called the Fed "very political" but said his criticism was directed at the institution as a whole.

He praised former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan, who, in Trump's account, was willing to lower rates when economic conditions were good.

Trump also tied his call for lower rates to the cost of servicing the national debt.

He put the savings from a one percentage point reduction at $650 billion and said faster growth would allow him to pay down the debt more quickly.

He gave no timeframe for the savings or details of how he arrived at the figure.

The US President pointed to factory investment as evidence that the economy was expanding despite borrowing costs he regarded as excessive.

He said manufacturing had grown for 10 consecutive months and that investment in new equipment was up 21 per cent this year.

He credited tariffs with persuading carmakers to expand production in the United States.

Among the investments he cited were a $4 billion plan by Audi and a $5 billion Toyota plant.

He also said a Ford plant in Detroit that the company had once considered closing was now operating around the clock, seven days a week.

Trump said energy costs were already falling.

He put the decline in crude oil prices since the start of November at 20 per cent and said Americans were paying 60 cents less for a gallon of petrol than a month earlier.

He said the outlook for petrol prices would depend in part on whether Washington reached an agreement with Iran.

The Federal Reserve sets US monetary policy under a Congressional mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices.

Its rate-setting committee weighs inflation and conditions in the labour market when deciding whether to change its target for overnight lending between banks.

Changes in that rate influence borrowing costs across the economy.