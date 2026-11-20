MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm announces that it is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ: SBC). The investigation concerns whether SBC Medical and certain of its officers and directors allegedly engaged in unlawful business practices, made materially false or misleading public statements, or omitted material information necessary to make statements made not misleading. Investors who purchased SBC Medical common stock and suffered significant losses are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to discuss their legal options and potential loss recovery.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

The investigation focuses on whether Defendants issued materially misleading and deceptive statements and omitted vital details regarding the company's operational and financial health. Specifically, the investigation is examining allegations stemming from SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated's (SBC) (“SBC Medical” or the“Company”) November 18, 2026 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, which disclosed that an unauthorized third party accessed and extracted data from databases within a website system operated by its Japanese subsidiary, SBC Medical Group, Ltd. Furthermore, Portnoy Law Firm is investigating the scope and operational fallout of this breach-which compromised personal information and passwords for approximately 1,624,000 individuals, reservation-request details for 255,416 individuals, web inquiry contents for 217,769 individuals, and roughly 20,000 employee records, alongside unauthorized access to clinic administrator accounts on the third-party reservation platform Tribeau affecting roughly 19,000 individuals-as well as the resulting temporary suspension of television and other advertising by affected medical corporations that threatens new patient inquiries across SBC Medical's franchising, procurement, and management services revenue lines. As a consequence of these potential misrepresentations, the company's public assertions concerning its cybersecurity protocols, data protection controls, and future revenue prospects may have been fundamentally false, misleading, and devoid of a reasonable foundation.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SBC Medical Investigation

Q: What is the purpose of the SBC Medical securities fraud investigation?

A: The investigation aims to determine whether SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated and certain of its officers and directors allegedly engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices by issuing false or misleading statements to the investing public. The inquiry focuses on whether the company misrepresented the strength of its cybersecurity infrastructure and data protection controls prior to the November 16, 2026 intrusion at its Japanese subsidiary and the Tribeau reservation platform breach, as well as the resulting financial exposure from suspended advertising and reduced patient inquiries.

Q: How much did SBC Medical stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following SBC Medical's after-hours SEC filing on November 18, 2026, disclosing widespread data breaches across its Japanese subsidiary's website system and the Tribeau platform affecting well over two million customer and employee records, alongside the temporary suspension of advertising by affected medical corporations, SBC Medical's stock price fell $0.67 per share, or 10.69%, to close at $5.60 per share on November 19, 2026.

Q: What specific potential misstatements are being investigated?

A: The investigation is reviewing claims that the company and its executives misled investors by making overly optimistic and false statements regarding its cybersecurity posture, internal controls, and business continuity. Specifically, the company failed to adequately disclose vulnerabilities in the website system operated by its Japanese subsidiary, SBC Medical Group, Ltd., and access controls on the third-party reservation platform Tribeau-exposures that allowed unauthorized actors to compromise data for over 1.6 million individuals, hundreds of thousands of reservation and inquiry records, and 20,000 employee accounts-while downplaying the risk that operational disruptions and advertising suspensions would curtail new patient inquiries across its core franchising, procurement, and management services revenue lines.

Q: What do SBC Medical investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased SBC common stock and suffered losses should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential claims. Reaching out during the investigation stage helps ensure your rights are protected early. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is the difference between an investigation and a filed class action lawsuit?

A: An investigation is conducted prior to or alongside litigation to gather evidence, assess liability, and calculate investor damages. Unlike a filed lawsuit, an investigation does not yet have court-mandated statutory deadlines (such as a lead plaintiff deadline). However, participating in the investigation allows counsel to evaluate whether to file a formal complaint or seek lead plaintiff status when a class action is formally initiated.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in or assist with this investigation?

A: No. Contacting Portnoy Law Firm and participating in the investigation involves no out-of-pocket costs or financial obligation. Our firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning any legal fees or expenses are paid solely out of any potential future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my SBC Medical shares -- can I still participate in the investigation?

A: Yes. Investors who have already sold their SBC shares may still have viable securities fraud claims if they purchased stock during the period when the stock price was artificially inflated and subsequently sold at a loss following corrective market disclosures.

Q: How long does a securities investigation and subsequent litigation usually take?

A: An initial investigation can take several weeks to months as attorneys analyze evidence and financial records. If formal litigation follows, securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years to reach full resolution through settlement or trial.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain legal counsel of their choice. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or monitor the investigation and any future proceedings independently.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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