MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to host video conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 23, 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, will announce results from the BROADEN2 Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating KT-621, its oral STAT6 degrader, in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) on Monday, November 23, 2026. A press release detailing the results will be issued at 7:00 a.m. ET, followed by a video conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.

To join the video call or view the livestreamed webcast, please register via this link, or visit“News and Events” in the Investors section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast and copy of the presentation will be available following the event.

About KT-621

KT-621 is an investigational, first-in-class, once daily, oral degrader of STAT6, the specific transcription factor responsible for IL-4/IL-13 signaling and the central driver of Type 2 inflammation. KT-621 is currently in clinical development in AD and asthma. KT-621 has the potential to transform treatment paradigms by offering a safe, effective, oral option for millions of patients worldwide living with Type 2 diseases, such as AD, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), prurigo nodularis (PN), and bullous pemphigoid (BP), among others.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients' lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston's top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Justine Koenigsberg

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857-285-5300

Media Contact:

Matthew Henson

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857-285-5300