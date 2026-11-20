MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in EyePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired EyePoint, Inc. common stock between May 27, 2025 and August 14, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

On August 17, 2026, before the market opened, EyePoint issued a press release announcing topline results from its Phase 3 LUGANO trial evaluating DURAVYU for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration ("wet AMD"), revealing that the trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of average change from baseline in best corrected visual acuity ("BCVA") versus the 2 mg aflibercept control. Although EyePoint executives attributed the failure to an "asymmetric cohort" and "chance alone" while reassuring investors that its ongoing Phase 3 LUCIA trial would yield better outcomes, EyePoint later disclosed on October 19, 2026, that the LUCIA trial had also failed to meet its prespecified primary efficacy endpoint, prompting the immediate termination of its late-stage wet AMD program and a 53% workforce reduction. In response to the August 17, 2026 LUGANO disclosure, EyePoint's stock price plummeted $9.88 per share, or 66.98%, to close at $4.87 per share, followed by an additional drop of $2.55 per share, or 85.28%, to close at $0.44 per share on October 19, 2026, following the LUCIA trial failure.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on EyePoint, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until January 19, 2027 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EyePoint Lawsuit

Q: What is the EyePoint lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is January 19, 2027. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did EyePoint stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the pre-market disclosure on August 17, 2026, that the Phase 3 LUGANO trial failed to achieve its primary endpoint, EyePoint common stock fell $9.88 per share, or 66.98%, to close at $4.87 per share on August 17, 2026, after sinking as much as 73% intraday. Subsequently, following the October 19, 2026 announcement that the Phase 3 LUCIA trial also failed its primary efficacy endpoint and that the Company was terminating its wet AMD program and cutting 53% of its workforce, EyePoint's stock price fell an additional $2.55 per share, or 85.28%, to close at $0.44 per share on October 19, 2026.

Q: What specific misstatements does the EyePoint lawsuit allege?

A: The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions throughout the Class Period regarding DURAVYU's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for wet AMD. Specifically, Defendants repeatedly touted DURAVYU's purportedly "best-in-class" and "robust" efficacy profile, "uniquely suited" multi-mechanism of action, and "de-risked" Phase 3 program based on earlier preclinical and Phase 2 data, while failing to disclose that DURAVYU was actually less effective than led to believe and that its clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were materially overstated.

Q: What do EyePoint investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased EYPT common stock during the Class Period (May 27, 2025 through August 14, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?”

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my EyePoint shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired EYPT common stock during the Class Period (May 27, 2025 to August 14, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the EYPT lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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