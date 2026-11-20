MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOOZ Strategy Ltd. (Nasdaq & TASE: ZOOZ) (the“”) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an extension of the Company's existing share repurchase program of up to $50 million of the Company's outstanding ordinary shares (the“”), for an additional 12-month period (the“”) under the same terms, such that the Company shall be authorized to repurchase during the Extended Term up to $48,519,274 of the Company's outstanding ordinary shares, remaining under the Repurchase Program, as extended, subject to meeting applicable regulatory requirements.

The Repurchase Program, as extended, will allow the Company to repurchase its ordinary shares from time to time using a variety of methods, including open market purchases, negotiated transactions or otherwise, all subject to applicable law. The Repurchase Program, as extended, will not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of ordinary shares, and the Repurchase Program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

“When our shares trade below the value of the bitcoin and cash behind each one, buying them back is one of the most accretive uses of our capital. Extending this program gives us the flexibility to act on that discount whenever it appears, increasing every remaining shareholder's ownership of our bitcoin holdings while we continue to pursue the opportunities that build long-term value,” said Jordan Fried, Chief Executive Officer of ZOOZ Strategy Ltd.

As of November 20, 2026, the Company has acquired a total of 178,530 ordinary shares for a total purchase price of $1,480,726 under the Repurchase Program.

As of November 20, 2026, the Company holds 1046.96 Bitcoin worth $66,791,920.

About ZOOZ

ZOOZ is the first Nasdaq and TASE dual-listed company implementing a long-term bitcoin treasury strategy. The Company is pioneering an innovative approach to capital allocation by holding bitcoin as a strategic asset, offering shareholders asymmetric, long-term exposure to bitcoin while maintaining financial and regulatory standards. The ZOOZ Ordinary Shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq and TASE under the ticker: ZOOZ.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts are“forward-looking statements”. These statements may be identified by words such as“aims,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“forecasts,”“goal,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“possible,”“potential,”“seeks,”“will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Repurchase Program, as extended, implementation and execution of the Repurchase Program, as extended, including its timing, its terms and any repurchases that may be made thereunder, the execution of the Company's Bitcoin treasury strategy and the potential value to shareholders. These forward-looking statements are based on ZOOZ's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause ZOOZ's future results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including: the impacts of macroeconomic conditions, heightened inflation and uncertain credit and financial markets, on ZOOZ's business and financial position; changes in expected or existing competition; changes in the regulatory environment; unexpected litigation or other disputes; risks related to the Bitcoin treasury strategy; the risk that ZOOZ's share price may be highly correlated to the price of the Bitcoin that it holds; risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory, and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes; general market, political, and economic conditions in the countries in which ZOOZ operates, including Israel; and the effect of the evolving nature of the recent war in Israel. Other factors that may cause ZOOZ's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are identified under the heading“Risk Factors” in ZOOZ's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, and in other filings that ZOOZ makes and will make with the SEC in the future. ZOOZ expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

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