MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Logistics Global Limited (Nasdaq: SLGB) (the“Company”), a Hong Kong-based business-to-business contract logistics solution provider, today reported its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Financial highlights:



Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was RMB230.6 million (US$34.0 million), compared with RMB332.8 million for the same period in 2025. The decrease primarily reflected softer transportation demand across several industrial sectors served by the Company during the period.



Gross profit was RMB9.7 million (US$1.4 million), compared with RMB17.7 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit margin decreased to 4.2% from 5.3% reflecting lower transportation volumes despite continued pricing discipline and cost-efficiency initiatives.



Operating loss was RMB7.2 million (US$1.1 million), compared with operating income of RMB8.8 million in the first half of 2025. The current period included a non-cash share-based incentive expense of RMB6.8 million recorded in selling and marketing expenses.

Net loss was RMB10.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with net income of approximately RMB5.8 million for the same period in 2025. The change primarily reflected the operating factors described above, including lower transportation volumes and the recognition of approximately RMB6.8 million in non-cash share-based compensation expense, together with an increase in income tax expense of approximately RMB0.7 million for the period. Excluding the impact of the non-cash share-based compensation expense, the Group recorded a net loss excluding share-based compensation to consultants of approximately RMB4.1 million for the period.





Cash was RMB 2.1 million (USD 0.3 million) as of June 30, 2026.

Total assets were RMB 209.1 million (USD 30.8 million); total shareholder's equity remained stable at RMB 133.8 million (USD 19.7 million).

Recent Operational Highlights:

Transportation Activity Reflected Sector Conditions:

The number of waybills, total kilometers travelled and tonnage transported decreased by 32%, 34% and 28%, respectively, compared with the same period last year, consistent with softer demand in paper, steel, food and coal-related logistics.

Sector-Specific Volume Trends:

Internal operating data for January–June 2026 showed year-on-year declines across major sectors, including paper (-26.21%), steel (-30.57%), food and other (-6.09%), and coal (-82.25%), broadly in line with national freight indicators and weaker procurement activity in these industries.

Gross Margin Reflects Lower Volumes:

Pricing discipline, route optimization and cost-efficiency measures partially mitigated the effect of lower shipment activity, with gross profit margin of 4.2% compared with 5.3% in the prior-year period.

Expansion of Trucker Network:

Registered truckers in the Group's Transportation Management System increased from approximately 160,000 as of December 31, 2025 to over 170,000 as of the date of this report, strengthening fulfillment capacity and network resilience.

Launch of Cross-Border Trading Platform:

In September 2026, the Group completed the first operation of its cross-border non-ferrous metals trading platform through the Xuzhou Jiabin Supply Chain Center, including the initial aluminum scrap import from Vietnam and the signing of a long-term supply agreement with an overseas resource partner.

Strategic Platform Integration:

The industrial raw-materials logistics platform and the non-ferrous metals trading platform are intended to complement each other, with logistics capacity supporting trading flows and trading activity potentially generating additional freight volumes over time. Management believes this integrated model can create additional cross-selling opportunities and strengthen the Company's supply chain ecosystem.



Chairman's Statement

Dear Shareholders,

During the first half of 2026, overall economic conditions in China remained stable, but demand in several industrial sectors softened. While national GDP grew year-on-year, domestic consumption expanded at a slower pace and investment-related activities, including manufacturing and real estate, declined. These sector-specific trends resulted in more moderate transportation demand across the industries we serve.

Our operating metrics reflected this environment. The number of waybills, total kilometers travelled and tonnage transported all decreased compared with the same period last year, consistent with more cautious procurement and shipment patterns among industrial customers. Despite lower volumes, gross margin remained stable due to continued pricing discipline, route optimization and cost-efficiency measures.

In September 2026, the Group completed the first operation of its cross-border non-ferrous metals trading platform through the Xuzhou Jiabin Supply Chain Center. This initial aluminum scrap import from Vietnam and the signing of a long-term supply agreement represent an early step in developing the trading platform, which is intended to operate alongside our existing logistics network and complement our industrial raw-materials logistics capabilities.

We will continue to focus on operational efficiency, disciplined execution and prudent financial management. While demand in certain sectors may fluctuate, the Group remains committed to supporting customers' logistics needs and advancing the development of both the industrial logistics platform and the non-ferrous metals trading platform.

The period also included a non-cash share-based incentive expense related to a consultant engagement supporting the development and promotion of our commodity trading and logistics business. Excluding this item, our normalized income from operations remained positive, reflecting the resilience of our operating model.

On behalf of the Board, I thank our shareholders, customers, partners and employees for their continued support.

Chairman, Hue Kwok Chiu

About Smart Logistics Global Limited

Smart Logistics Global Limited (Nasdaq: SLGB) was established in 2017 and is a China-focused industrial logistics and supply chain company. Its businesses include B2B contract logistics, industrial raw-material transportation, and digital supply chain management.

The Company operates a self-developed TMS, an approximately 110,000-square-meter modern logistics park in Fuzhou, Jiangxi Province, and seven full-truck logistics service centers in China. The Xuzhou Jiabin Supply Chain Center, established by the Company in northern China, supports the industrial logistics platform and the cross-border non-ferrous metals trading platform.

Website:

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may”,“will”,“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461 /...