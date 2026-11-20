MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE American: DDC) (“DDC” or the“Company”), a global Asian food platform and digital asset treasury company, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a reverse share split of the Company's Class A ordinary shares at a ratio of 1-for-7.99 (the“Reverse Share Split”), pursuant to the reverse share split authority approved by shareholders at the Company's shareholders meeting on June 29, 2026.

The Reverse Share Split will become effective as of 12:01 a.m. (Eastern Time) on November 30, 2026. The Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on NYSE American at the market open on November 30, 2026, under the existing symbol“DDC” and the new CUSIP number G276AC135.

The Company's shareholders approved the Reverse Share Split at the shareholders meeting held on June 29, 2026. They authorized the Company's Board of Directors to determine the final ratio, up to 1-for-10, and the effective date. The Reverse Share Split was subsequently authorized by the Board of Directors on November 17, 2026. The Reverse Share Split is intended to increase the per-share trading price of the Class A ordinary shares and support the Company's continued compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards.

At the effective time, every 7.99 issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares will automatically be combined into one Class A ordinary share. The par value will increase from US$0.40 to US$3.196 per share. The Reverse Share Split will reduce the number of outstanding Class A ordinary shares from approximately 68.17 million to approximately 8.53 million. The number of authorized Class A ordinary shares will be reduced by the same ratio. The Company's Class B ordinary shares are not subject to the Reverse Share Split.

No fractional shares will be issued. Fractional entitlements will be rounded down to the nearest whole share. Apart from the treatment of fractional shares, the Reverse Share Split affects all holders of Class A ordinary shares uniformly and will not change any holder's percentage ownership of Class A ordinary shares. Proportionate adjustments will be made to the Company's outstanding preferred shares, convertible notes, warrants, options and other equity awards, if any, in accordance with their terms.

Shareholders who hold their shares in book-entry form or through a bank, broker or other nominee do not need to take any action. Their positions will be adjusted automatically, subject to their brokers' processes. Holders of share certificates will receive instructions from the Company's transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company, LLC.

About DDC Enterprise Limited

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE American: DDC) is a global Asian food platform and digital asset treasury company. The Company operates a portfolio of leading Asian food brands that generated $39.2 million in fiscal year 2025 revenue with first-time positive Adjusted EBITDA, and it holds one of the largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries among NYSE-listed consumer companies. DDC is led by Founder, Chairwoman, and Chief Executive Officer Norma Chu. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including the anticipated effective date of the reverse share split, the expected commencement of split-adjusted trading, and the Company's continued listing on NYSE American, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue." Actual results could differ materially, including as a result of the risk that NYSE American may delist the Company's Class A ordinary shares, the risk that trading in the Company's Class A ordinary shares may be suspended by NYSE American, and general market and economic conditions. Additional risks that may affect the Company are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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