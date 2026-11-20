(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) (the“Partnership”), an owner of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, today announced its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Nine Months Highlights:

Net Income and Earnings per common unit (basic and diluted) of $51.9 million and $1.29, respectively;

Adjusted Net Income(1) of $46.6 million and Adjusted Earnings per common unit(1) (basic and diluted) of $1.14;

Adjusted EBITDA(1)of $82.0 million; and 97.1% fleet utilization(2).

Quarter Highlights:

Net Income and Earnings per common unit (basic and diluted) of $18.6 million and $0.46, respectively;

Adjusted Net Income(1) of $18.4 million and Adjusted Earnings per common unit(1) (basic and diluted) of $0.46;

Adjusted EBITDA(1)of $30.1 million;

100% fleet utilization(2);

The Arctic Aurora was delivered under its new time charter party agreement with Rio Grande LNG, LLC (“Rio Grande”) on September 15, 2026;

Declared and paid a cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit on the Partnership's Series A Preferred Units (NYSE: DLNG PR A) for the period from May 12, 2026 to August 11, 2026; and Declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.050 per common unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which was paid on August 28, 2026, to all common unitholders of record as of August 24, 2026.

(1)Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per common unit and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized measures under U.S. GAAP. Please refer to Appendix B of this press release for the definitions and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and other related information.

(2)Please refer to Appendix B for additional information on how the Partnership calculates fleet utilization.

Recent Events:

On November 12, 2026, the Partnership completed the partial redemption of its Series A Preferred Units, redeeming 2,000,000 of its 3,000,000 outstanding Series A Preferred Units, which was announced on October 9, 2026, at a redemption price of $25.00 per unit, or $50.0 million in aggregate. Following the partial redemption, 1,000,000 Series A Preferred Units remain outstanding;

Declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit on the Partnership's Series A Preferred Units for the period from August 12, 2026 to November 11, 2026, which was paid on November 12, 2026 to all Series A Preferred unitholders of record as of November 4, 2026; and

Declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.050 per common unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which is payable on November 20, 2026 to all common unitholders of record as of November 13, 2026. For an update on the current status and potential impact on us of applicable sanctions, please see“Russian Sanctions Developments” below.

CEO Commentary: We are pleased to report a strong third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA rose 9.2% year on year to $30.1 million and Adjusted Net Income increased 29.3% to $18.4 million, as the fleet operated at 100% utilization and our fleet-wide Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) rate reached $75,027 per day, up 11.8% on the third quarter of 2025 and 7.0% on the previous quarter. This TCE comfortably exceeded our cash breakeven for the quarter of approximately $47,100 per day. The quarter benefited from the first full three months of the Clean Energy's charter with Rio Grande and from a further 30.8% year-on-year reduction in net interest and finance costs. Commercially, the Arctic Aurora commenced its new time charter with Rio Grande on September 15, 2026, securing its employment until at least August 2033. With two of our six vessels now chartered to Rio Grande, alongside our long-standing charters with SEFE and Yamal Trade, our fleet is fully contracted for the remainder of 2026 and for 2027, and 65% contracted for 2028. As of the date of this release, our estimated contracted revenue backlog stands at $700 million, with an average remaining contract term of 4.2 years. Our balance sheet continued to strengthen. During the first nine months of 2026 we repaid $33.1 million of debt, reducing our outstanding financial liabilities to $245.6 million, while our cash increased to $79.9 million at September 30, 2026 from $41.0 million at the end of 2025. At the same time, we continued to return capital to our unitholders, maintaining our quarterly distribution of $0.050 per common unit and paying the full distributions on our Series A Preferred Units. After the quarter end, on November 12, 2026, we redeemed 2,000,000 of our Series A Preferred Units, two-thirds of the class, for $50.0 million, which reduces our annual preferred distributions by $4.5 million. Financial Results Overview:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per unit data) September 30, 2026

(unaudited) September 30, 2025

(unaudited) September 30, 2026

(unaudited) September 30, 2025

(unaudited) Voyage revenues $ 43,979 $ 38,891 $ 125,105 $ 116,611 Net Income $ 18,552 $ 18,655 $ 51,935 $ 45,934 Adjusted Net Income (1) $ 18,398 $ 14,227 $ 46,588 $ 43,006 Operating income $ 22,261 $ 18,784 $ 58,590 $ 56,505 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 30,144 $ 27,600 $ 82,045 $ 82,375 Earnings per common unit $ 0.46 $ 0.48 $ 1.29 $ 0.99 Adjusted Earnings per common unit (1) $ 0.46 $ 0.36 $ 1.14 $ 0.91

(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per common unit are not recognized measures under U.S. GAAP. Please refer to Appendix B of this press release for the definitions and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and other related information.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 Financial Results

Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $18.6 million as compared to $18.7 million for the corresponding period in 2025, which represents a decrease of $0.1 million, or 0.6%. The decrease in Net Income was mainly attributable to the Other income which was recognized in the third quarter of 2025, and the increase in Voyage expenses and Vessel operating expenses. The above decrease was substantially offset by (a) the increase in Voyage revenues and (b) the decrease in Net interest and finance costs as explained below.

Adjusted Net Income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $18.4 million, compared to $14.2 million for the corresponding period in 2025, which represents a net increase of $4.2 million, or 29.3%. This increase was mainly attributable to (a) the increase in cash Voyage revenues as explained below, and (b) the decrease in Net interest and finance costs which was partially offset by the increase in Vessel operating expenses.

Voyage revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2026 were $44.0 million, compared to $38.9 million for the corresponding period in 2025, which represents a net increase of $5.1 million, or 13.1%. This increase was mainly attributable to: (a) the higher time charter rate earned by the Clean Energy under its time charter with Rio Grande, which commenced on April 30, 2026, (b) the increase in variable hire revenues earned under the OPEX pass-through time charters of the Yenisei River and the Lena River, (c) the increase in Revenue earning days, as the fleet operated at full utilization during the quarter compared to the corresponding period of 2025, (d) the non-cash effect of the amortization of deferred revenue, (e) a ballast bonus of $0.9 million due to the Partnership upon the redelivery of the Arctic Aurora by Equinor and (f) the increase of the value of the EU ETS emissions allowances (“EUAs”) due to the Partnership by the charterers of its vessels (the corresponding value of the EUAs, which the Partnership is obliged to surrender to the EU authorities, is included within Voyage expenses, therefore the net effect of the EUAs to the Operating Income and Net income is zero). The above increase was partially offset by the lower time charter rates earned by the Arctic Aurora under its charter with Equinor until September 15, 2026 and under its new time charter thereafter, compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

The Partnership reported average daily hire gross of commissions(3)of approximately $74,820 per day per vessel for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $69,960 per day per vessel for the corresponding period in 2025. The Partnership's vessels operated at 100% and 99.1% fleet utilization during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Vessel operating expenses were $8.9 million, which corresponds to a daily rate per vessel of $16,121 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to $8.1 million, or a daily rate per vessel of $14,594 in the corresponding period in 2025. This increase was mainly attributable to increased crew costs and higher repairs and maintenance costs. As mentioned above, a substantial part of the increase in Vessel operating expenses is counter-balanced by the corresponding increase in variable hire revenues earned on the Partnership's vessels operating under OPEX pass-through time charters.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $30.1 million, compared to $27.6 million for the corresponding period in 2025. The increase of $2.5 million, or 9.2%, was mainly attributable to the above-mentioned increase in cash Voyage revenues, which was partially offset by the increase in Vessel operating expenses.

Net interest and finance costs were $3.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $5.3 million in the corresponding period in 2025, which represents a decrease of $1.6 million, or 30.8%, mainly due to (i) the decrease in the interest on our Sale and Leaseback Agreements, as a result of the reduction in interest-bearing debt and the decrease in the weighted average interest rate from 6.50% in the three months ended September 30, 2025 to 5.94% in the three months ended September 30, 2026, (ii) the interest expense of $0.4 million on the Series B Preferred Units for the period from July 1, 2025 to their redemption date on July 25, 2025, which was included in the corresponding period of 2025, and (iii) the increase in interest income.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Partnership reported both basic and diluted Earnings per common unit and Adjusted Earnings per common unit (a non-GAAP financial measure), of $0.46, after taking into account the distributions relating to the Series A Preferred Units on the Partnership's Net Income/Adjusted Net Income. Earnings per common unit and Adjusted Earnings per common unit, basic and diluted, were calculated on the basis of a weighted average number of 36,382,011 common units outstanding during the period and in the case of Adjusted Earnings per common unit, after reflecting the impact of certain adjustments presented in Appendix B of this press release.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Earnings per common unit are not recognized measures under U.S. GAAP. Please refer to Appendix B of this press release for the definitions and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Amounts relating to variations in period-on-period comparisons shown in this section are derived from the condensed financial statements presented in Appendix A hereto.

(3)Average daily hire gross of commissions is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents voyage revenue excluding the non-cash time charter deferred revenue amortization, non-hire income such as ballast bonuses, as well as the revenues attributable to the value of the EUAs to be provided to the Partnership pursuant to the terms of its agreements with the charterers, divided by the Available Days in the Partnership's fleet as described in Appendix B.

Liquidity/ Financing/ Cash Flow Coverage

During the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Partnership generated net cash from operating activities of $35.0 million, compared to $26.5 million in the corresponding period in 2025, which represents an increase of $8.5 million, or 32.0%, mainly as a result of working capital changes.

As of September 30, 2026, the Partnership reported total cash of $79.9 million. The Partnership's outstanding financial liabilities as of September 30, 2026, under the Sale and Leaseback Agreements between the vessel owning companies of the Clean Energy, the OB River, the Amur River and the Arctic Aurora and China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. amounted to $34.3 million, $45.6 million, $46.8 million and $118.9 million, respectively, gross of unamortized deferred loan fees. The financial liabilities under the Sale and Leaseback Agreements are repayable in quarterly installments, with the final installments, including purchase obligation prices of $10.7 million, $14.2 million, $14.6 million and $22.1 million, respectively, due in June 2029 for the Clean Energy, the OB River and the Amur River and in June 2034 for the Arctic Aurora. During the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Partnership repaid $11.0 million of its financial liabilities and paid distributions of $3.5 million to its preferred and common unitholders. Scheduled principal repayments for the twelve months ending September 30, 2027 amount to $44.2 million.

On November 12, 2026, the Partnership paid $50.0 million for the partial redemption of its Series A Preferred Units described under“Recent Events” above.

Vessel Employment

As of November 20, 2026, the Partnership had estimated contracted time charter coverage(4) for 100%, 100% and 65% of its fleet estimated Available Days (as defined in Appendix B) for each of 2026, 2027 and 2028, respectively.

As of the same date, the Partnership's estimated contracted revenue backlog (5) (6) was $700 million, with an average remaining contract term of 4.2 years.

(4)Time charter coverage for the Partnership's fleet is calculated by dividing the fleet contracted days on the basis of the earliest estimated delivery and redelivery dates prescribed in the Partnership's current time charter contracts, net of scheduled class survey repairs, by the number of expected Available Days during that period.

(5)The Partnership calculates its estimated contracted revenue backlog by multiplying the contractual daily hire rate by the expected number of days committed under the contracts (assuming earliest delivery and redelivery and excluding options to extend), assuming full utilization. The actual amount of revenues earned and the actual periods during which revenues are earned may differ from the amounts and periods disclosed due to, for example, the early termination or temporary suspension of charters, dry-docking and/or special survey downtime, maintenance projects, off-hire downtime and other factors that result in lower revenues than the Partnership's estimated contracted revenue backlog.

(6)$87 million of the estimated contracted revenue backlog relates to the estimated portion of the hire contained in certain time charter contracts with Yamal Trade Pte. Ltd., which represents the operating expenses of the respective vessels and is subject to yearly adjustments on the basis of the actual operating costs incurred within each year. The actual amount of revenues earned in respect of such variable hire rate may therefore differ from the amounts included in the estimated contracted revenue backlog due to the yearly variations in the respective vessel's operating costs.

Russian Sanctions Developments

Due to the ongoing Russian war with Ukraine, the United Kingdom (the“U.K.”), the European Union (“E.U.”), the United States (“U.S.”) and other countries and organizations have publicly announced and enacted extensive sanctions against Russia to impose severe economic pressure on the Russian economy and government.

Two of our vessels, the Yenisei River and Lena River (the“Vessels”), are employed by Yamal Trade Pte. Ltd. (the“Charterer”) under long-term time charters that extend to 2033 and 2034, respectively (the“Yamal Charters”). Since the commencement of the Yamal Charters, the Vessels have been engaged in the transportation of LNG produced in Russia for discharge at destinations worldwide (the“Yamal LNG Transportation”) in compliance with applicable sanctions regulations.

U.K. Sanctions

On May 20, 2026, the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2026 (SI 2026/543) came into force in the U.K., amending the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. The amendments introduced new Regulations 46Z29B to 46Z29D, which prohibit U.K. persons from directly or indirectly supplying or delivering Russian-origin LNG by ship, and from providing or facilitating related services. The ban covers shipments from Russia to third countries as well as between third countries and is subject to limited exceptions and licensing arrangements. For supply contracts with a duration exceeding one year that were executed before June 17, 2025 and have not since been amended, other than by amendments falling within specified categories, there is a transitional exception that covers relevant activities carried out before January 1, 2027.

As a result, following expiry of the applicable transitional exception, U.K.-based providers of financial services, including the insurers that currently provide protection and indemnity (“P&I”) and hull and machinery (“H&M”) insurance for the Vessels, will be prohibited from providing cover for voyages carrying Russian-origin LNG, unless an applicable exception or licence permits such cover. The U.K. prohibition does not extend to technical services, including classification.

As of the date of this press release, discussions with alternative insurance providers are ongoing; however, we have not secured replacement P&I or H&M insurance for the Vessels and there can be no assurance that such insurance will be in place by January 1, 2027, or that it will be available on comparable terms, or at all. If such insurance is not in place, this could give rise to disputes under the Yamal Charters, including disputes concerning the respective rights and obligations of the Charterer and us under the Yamal Charters. Any such dispute could result in claims that the Vessels are off-hire, additional costs, loss of revenue, litigation or early termination of the Yamal Charters, among other things. Any of these developments could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and our ability to make distributions to our unitholders and could result in an event of default under our debt agreements, among other things.

E.U. Sanctions

On October 23, 2025, the E.U. adopted the 19th package of sanctions (the“19th Package”), which prohibits the purchase, import or transfer, directly or indirectly, by E.U. persons and non-E.U. persons with an E.U.-nexus, of LNG that originates in Russia or is exported from Russia (the“LNG Prohibition”). The LNG Prohibition applies from January 1, 2027 with respect to supply contracts with a duration exceeding one year (“Long Term Contracts”) that were executed before June 17, 2025 and that have not since been amended, other than by amendments falling within specified categories.

On July 23, 2026, the E.U. amended the 19th Package with the adoption of the 21st package of sanctions (the“21st Package”). The 21st Package introduced an exemption to the LNG Prohibition, initially until July 25, 2027, and thereafter for successive periods of one year, unless the Council of the E.U. (the“E.U. Council”), following an annual review, decides otherwise. The exemption applies to transfers of LNG destined for third countries and, where relevant, purchases associated with those transfers, pursuant to Long Term Contracts that were executed before February 24, 2022 and that have not since been amended, other than by amendments falling within specified categories, provided that the volume of LNG transferred each year under the exemption does not exceed the volume of LNG transferred in 2025 under its qualifying existing Long Term Contract, irrespective of destination (the“Legacy Contract Derogation”).

We, and our sanctions counsel, believe that the transportation of LNG under the Yamal Charters to destinations outside the E.U. currently falls within the Legacy Contract Derogation and, accordingly, is outside the scope of the LNG Prohibition. However, there can be no absolute guaranteed assurance that our interpretation of the Legacy Contract Derogation is correct, or that regulatory authorities or our counterparties will agree with our interpretation. Furthermore, there can be no absolute guaranteed assurance that the transportation of LNG under the Yamal Charters will continue to meet the requirements of the Legacy Contract Derogation, including with respect to the yearly volume limitation, or that the E.U. Council will not decide, following an annual review, to shorten or terminate the Legacy Contract Derogation, or that sanctions regulations will not be further implemented, amended, or expanded to restrict the transportation of Russian-origin LNG.

These risks are outside of our control, and if one or more of these events were to occur, the Vessels would be restricted from transporting LNG originating in or exported from Russia, which would affect the Charterer's ability to continue employing the Vessels in the Yamal LNG Transportation. Notwithstanding the foregoing, we believe the Yamal Charters would remain enforceable, although their sanctions-specific provisions may suspend performance and, at a later stage, payment of charter hire. The Charterer may not agree with our interpretation, which could result in disputes, Charterer non-performance, litigation or early termination of the Yamal Charters, among other things. Any of these developments would have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows and our ability to make distributions to our unitholders and could result in an event of default under our debt agreements, among other things.

U.S. Sanctions

On September 18, 2026, the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 (the“Graham Act”) was enacted in the U.S. Among other things, the Graham Act authorizes the President to impose sanctions on foreign vessels that the President determines knowingly transport LNG or certain other energy products originating in Russia, and on persons that provide services to such vessels. On October 16, 2026, the President issued Executive Order 14436, which waived the application of the sanctions, restrictions and duties provided for in the Graham Act. The waiver has no fixed expiration date, and it may be revoked or modified at any time. No sanctions have been imposed on us or the Vessels under the Graham Act. However, there can be no assurance that the waiver will remain in effect, or that sanctions will not be imposed under the Graham Act on us, the Vessels, the Charterer or our service providers, which could restrict or prevent the employment of the Vessels under the Yamal Charters and affect our access to insurance, financing and other services.

General

Our fleet consists of only six LNG carriers and we derive all our revenues from a limited number of charterers. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, the Charterer accounted for approximately 34% of our total revenues, and the charter revenue expected to be generated by the Yamal Charters constituted approximately 56% of our estimated contract backlog. The loss of revenue under either or both of the Yamal Charters would have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows and our ability to make distributions to our unitholders, and could result in an event of default under our debt agreements.

Other than as described above in relation to the U.K. regulations, applicable U.S., U.K. and E.U. sanctions regimes that are in effect as of the date of this press release do not materially affect our business, operations or financial condition and, to our knowledge, our counterparties are currently performing their obligations under their respective time charters. We closely monitor the applicability of sanctions regulations on us and our counterparties, and the potential impact of economic sanctions on our existing commercial arrangements, including the Yamal Charters. The full impact of the commercial and economic consequences of the Russian war with Ukraine is uncertain at this time. The U.K., E.U. and U.S. measures described above or any further development in sanctions, or escalation of the Ukraine war and other geopolitical events and conflicts more generally may have a material adverse impact on our business, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, our ability to make distributions to unitholders or our ability to comply with the covenants in our debt agreements. Sanctions have been expanded over time and may continue to evolve and could ultimately restrict or prevent the performance of certain contractual obligations under our charters.

Please see the risk factors we describe in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, including without limitation, the risk factors entitled“We currently derive all our revenue and cash flow from a limited number of charterers and the loss of any of these charterers could cause us to suffer losses or otherwise adversely affect our business,”“Any charter termination would likely have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows,”“If our vessels call on ports located in countries or territories that are the subject of sanctions or embargoes imposed by the United States government or other governmental authorities, it could result in the imposition of monetary fines or penalties and adversely affect our reputation and the market for our securities” and“We may be subject to litigation that could have an adverse effect on us.”

Slide Presentation:

The slide presentation on the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 financial results will be available in PDF format, accessible on the Partnership's website .

Abo u t D y n agas L NG Pa r tne r s LP

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is a master limited partnership that owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership's current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Visit the Partnership's website at .The Partnership's website and its contents are not incorporated into and do not form a part of this release.

Contact Information:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Attention: Michael Gregos

Tel. +30 210 8917960

Email: ...

Investor Relations / Financial Media:

Nicolas Bornozis

Markella Kara

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540

New York, NY 10169

Tel. (212) 661-7566

E-mail: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Partnership desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words“believe,”“anticipate,”“intends,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“plan,”“potential,”“project,”“will,”“may,”“should,”“expect,”“expected,”“pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not intended to give any assurance as to future results and should not be relied upon.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions and estimates, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, examination by the Partnership's management of historical operating trends, data contained in its records and other data available from third parties. Although the Partnership believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Partnership's control, the Partnership cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Partnership's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed, expressed, or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates, ownership days, and vessel values, changes in the supply of and demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping capacity, changes in the Partnership's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Partnership's vessels, the Partnership's ability to profitably employ its vessels, the potential for early termination of the Partnership's charters, the availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental laws, rules, and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, including sanctions measures, potential liability from pending or future litigation, and potential costs due to environmental damage and vessel collisions, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes, geopolitical conflicts and international hostilities, including developments relating to the Russia-Ukraine war and related sanctions regulations, changes in tariffs, trade barriers, and embargos, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hire, and other factors. Please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release, except as may be required under applicable laws.

APPENDIX A

DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands of U.S. dollars except units and per unit data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

(unaudited) 2025

(unaudited) 2026

(unaudited) 2025

(unaudited) REVENUES Voyage revenues $ 43,979 $ 38,891 $ 125,105 $ 116,611 Other operating revenues from related party - - 573 - EXPENSES Voyage expenses (including related party) (2,564 ) (1,855 ) (8,544 ) (5,144 ) Vessel operating expenses (8,899 ) (8,056 ) (27,988 ) (24,534 ) General and administrative expenses (including related party) (413 ) (405 ) (1,352 ) (1,376 ) Management fees -related party (1,760 ) (1,709 ) (5,222 ) (5,070 ) Depreciation (8,082 ) (8,082 ) (23,982 ) (23,982 ) Operating income 22,261 18,784 58,590 56,505 Interest and finance costs, net (3,664 ) (5,291 ) (11,475 ) (15,387 ) Other, net (45 ) (28 ) (73 ) (374 ) Other income - 5,190 4,893 5,190 Net income $ 18,552 $ 18,655 $ 51,935 $ 45,934 Earnings per common unit (basic and diluted)

$ 0.46 $ 0.48 $ 1.29 $ 0.99 Weighted average number of units outstanding, basic and diluted: Common units 36,382,011 36,530,944 36,382,011 36,606,317





DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars-except for unit data) September 30,

2026

(unaudited) December 31,

2025

(unaudited) ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,887 $ 41,039 Due from related party (current and non-current) 1,350 3,225 Other assets 11,561 8,832 Vessels, net 709,166 733,148 Total assets $ 801,964 $ 786,244 LIABILITIES Other financial liabilities, net of deferred financing fees $ 244,296 $ 277,073 Other liabilities 41,704 35,941 Due to related party (current and non-current) 1,323 - Total liabilities $ 287,323 $ 313,014 PARTNERS' EQUITY General partner (35,526 units issued and outstanding as at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025) 222 180 Common unitholders (36,382,011 units issued and outstanding as at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025) 441,203 399,834 Series A Preferred unitholders: (3,000,000 units issued and outstanding as at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025) 73,216 73,216 Total partners' equity $ 514,641 $ 473,230 Total liabilities and partners' equity $ 801,964 $ 786,244





DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from Operating Activities: Net income: $ 18,552 $ 18,655 $ 51,935 $ 45,934 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 8,082 8,082 23,982 23,982 Amortization of deferred financing fees 112 130 348 397 Deferred revenue amortization (172 ) 707 (543 ) 2,100 Amortization of deferred charges 18 55 89 162 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 48 26 (267 ) 701 Prepayments and other assets 520 (296 ) (416 ) (519 ) Inventories (380 ) (108 ) (350 ) (150 ) Due from/ to related parties 777 (1,172 ) 3,198 268 Deferred charges (1 ) (1 ) (121 ) 3 Trade accounts payable 2,735 531 1,483 499 Accrued liabilities 473 115 652 (712 ) Accrued interest on Redeemable Preferred Units - (529 ) - - Unearned revenue 4,186 290 2,509 (3,796 ) Net cash from Operating Activities 34,950 26,485 82,499 68,869 Cash flows from Financing Activities: Repurchase of common units costs - - - (4 ) Repurchase of common units - - - (785 ) Redemption of Series B Preferred Units - (55,000 ) - (55,000 ) Distributions declared and paid (3,508 ) (3,572 ) (10,526 ) (13,383 ) Repayment of other financial liabilities (11,041 ) (11,041 ) (33,125 ) (33,125 ) Net cash used in Financing Activities (14,549 ) (69,613 ) (43,651 ) (102,297 ) Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 20,401 (43,128 ) 38,848 (33,428 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 59,486 77,856 41,039 68,156 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 79,887 $ 34,728 $ 79,887 $ 34,728

APPENDIX B



Fleet Statistics and Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (expressed in U.S. dollars except for operational data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Number of vessels at the end of period 6 6 6 6 Average number of vessels in the period (1) 6 6 6 6 Calendar Days (2) 552.0 552.0 1,638.0 1,638.0 Available Days (3) 552.0 552.0 1,638.0 1,638.0 Revenue earning days (4) 552.0 547.2 1,591.0 1,629.6 Time Charter Equivalent rate(5) $ 75,027 $ 67,094 $ 71,161 $ 68,051 Fleet Utilization (4) 100 % 99.1 % 97.1 % 99.5 % Vessel daily operating expenses (6) $ 16,121 $ 14,594 $ 17,087 $ 14,978





(1) Represents the number of vessels that constituted the Partnership's fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days that each vessel was a part of the Partnership's fleet during the period divided by the number of Calendar Days (defined below) in the period. (2) “Calendar Days” are the total days that the Partnership possessed the vessels in its fleet for the relevant period. (3) “Available Days” are the total number of Calendar Days that the Partnership's vessels were in its possession during a period, less the total number of scheduled off-hire days during the period associated with major repairs or dry-dockings. (4) The Partnership calculates fleet utilization by dividing the number of its Revenue earning days, which are the total number of Available Days of the Partnership's vessels net of unscheduled off-hire days (which do not include positioning-repositioning days for which compensation has been received) during a period by the number of Available Days. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure a company's efficiency in finding employment for its vessels and minimizing the number of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons such as unscheduled repairs but excluding scheduled off-hires for vessel upgrades, dry-dockings, or special or intermediate surveys. (5) Time charter equivalent rate (“TCE rate”) is a measure of the average daily revenue performance of a vessel. For time charters, the Partnership calculates TCE rate by dividing total voyage revenues, less any voyage expenses, by the number of Available Days during the relevant time period. Under a time charter, the charterer pays substantially all vessel voyage related expenses. However, the Partnership may incur voyage related expenses when positioning or repositioning vessels before or after the period of a time charter, during periods of commercial waiting time or while off-hire during dry-docking or due to other unforeseen circumstances. The TCE rate is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP (non-GAAP measure), and should not be considered as an alternative to voyage revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, the TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (such as time charters, voyage charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods and to assist the Partnership's management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of the Partnership's vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. The Partnership's calculation of TCE rates may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. The following table reflects the calculation of the Partnership's TCE rates for the periods presented (amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for TCE rates, which are expressed in U.S. dollars, and Available Days):





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except for Available Days and TCE rate) (unaudited) (unaudited) Voyage revenues $ 43,979 $ 38,891 $ 125,105 $ 116,611 Voyage Expenses * (2,564 ) (1,855 ) (8,544 ) (5,144 ) Time Charter equivalent revenues $ 41,415 $ 37,036 $ 116,561 $ 111,467 Available Days 552.0 552.0 1,638.0 1,638.0 Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate $ 75,027 $ 67,094 $ 71,161 $ 68,051

*Voyage expenses include commissions of 1.25% paid to Dynagas Ltd., the Partnership's Manager, and third-party ship brokers, when defined in the charter parties, bunkers, port expenses and other minor voyage expenses.

(6) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew costs, provisions, deck and engine stores, lubricating oil, insurance, spares and repairs and flag taxes, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by fleet Calendar Days for the relevant time period.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income $ 18,552 $ 18,655 $ 51,935 $ 45,934 Net interest and finance costs (1) 3,664 5,291 11,475 15,387 Depreciation 8,082 8,082 23,982 23,982 Amortization of deferred revenue (172 ) 707 (543 ) 2,100 Amortization of deferred charges 18 55 89 162 Other income(2) - (5,190 ) (4,893 ) (5,190 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,144 $ 27,600 $ 82,045 $ 82,375

(1)Includes interest and finance costs and interest income, if any.

(2)Includes other income from insurance claims for damages incurred in prior years

The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest and finance costs, net of interest income (if any), taxes (when incurred), depreciation and amortization (when incurred), and non-recurring items (if any). Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and external users of financial statements, such as investors, to assess the Partnership's operating performance.

The Partnership believes that Adjusted EBITDA assists its management and investors by providing useful information that increases the ability to compare the Partnership's operating performance from period-to-period and against that of other companies in its industry that provide Adjusted EBITDA information. This increased comparability is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods or against companies of interest, other financial items, depreciation and amortization and taxes, which items are affected by various and possible changes in financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis and which items may significantly affect Net Income between periods. The Partnership believes that including Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance benefits investors in (a) selecting between investing in the Partnership and other investment alternatives and (b) monitoring the Partnership's ongoing financial and operational strength. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to and does not purport to represent cash flows for the period, nor is it presented as an alternative to operating income. Further, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to Net Income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect Net Income and these measures may vary among other companies. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA, as presented above, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other businesses because they may be defined or calculated differently by those other businesses. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Any non-GAAP measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternatives to, GAAP measures including, but not limited to net earnings (loss), operating profit (loss), cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income available to common unitholders and Adjusted Earnings per common unit

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands of U.S. dollars except for units and per unit data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Income $ 18,552 $ 18,655 $ 51,935 $ 45,934 Amortization of deferred revenue (172 ) 707 (543 ) 2,100 Amortization of deferred charges 18 55 89 162 Other income - (5,190 ) (4,893 ) (5,190 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 18,398 $ 14,227 $ 46,588 $ 43,006 Less: Adjusted Net Income attributable to preferred unitholders and general partner (1,704 ) (1,705 ) (5,104 ) (8,035 ) Less: Deemed dividend on Series B Preferred Units - 528 - (1,503 ) Adjusted Net Income available to common unitholders $ 16,694 $ 13,050 $ 41,484 $ 33,468 Weighted average number of common units outstanding, basic and diluted: 36,382,011 36,530,944 36,382,011 36,606,317 Adjusted Earnings per common unit, basic and diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.36 $ 1.14 $ 0.91

Adjusted Net Income represents net income before non-recurring expenses (if any), charter hire amortization related to time charters with escalating time charter rates, amortization of deferred charges, and other income. Adjusted Net Income available to common unitholders represents the common unitholders interest in Adjusted Net Income for each period presented. Adjusted Earnings per common unit represents Adjusted Net Income available to common unitholders divided by the weighted average common units outstanding during each period presented.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income available to common unitholders and Adjusted Earnings per common unit, basic and diluted, are not recognized measures under U.S. GAAP and should not be regarded as substitutes for net income and earnings per unit, basic and diluted. The Partnership's definitions of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income available to common unitholders and Adjusted Earnings per common unit, basic and diluted, may not be the same as those reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries. The Partnership believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income available to common unitholders and Adjusted Earnings per common unit, basic and diluted is useful to investors because these measures facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Partnership's industry. In addition, the Partnership believes that Adjusted Net Income is useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Partnership's industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income generally eliminates the accounting effects of items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The Partnership's presentation of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income available to common unitholders and Adjusted Earnings per common unit does not imply, and should not be construed as an inference, that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.