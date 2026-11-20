MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaborations with Anthropic and Mistral accelerate innovation in securing the agentic enterprise

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS), the cybersecurity platform for the AI era, is collaborating with leading frontier AI model providers, including Anthropic and Mistral, to help enterprises adopt AI securely and defend against AI-driven attacks. These collaborations bring together frontier AI innovation, Zscaler's security expertise, and its comprehensive AI Security solutions to help customers stay ahead of emerging threats and safely embrace AI.

Accelerating AI Security Innovation with Leading Frontier AI Companies

Zscaler is collaborating with leading frontier AI companies to accelerate innovation across two critical areas: strengthening defenses against increasingly sophisticated AI-driven attacks, and helping enterprises securely adopt AI applications and autonomous AI agents. These collaborations combine the advanced capabilities of frontier AI models with Zscaler's comprehensive Zero Trust Platform including the company's Security for AI solution to give enterprises greater visibility and control over AI agents, uncover emerging threats and attack paths, and protect sensitive data as they scale AI adoption.



Anthropic: Through Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program, Zscaler is working to advance its own vulnerability discovery and security research. Separately, Zscaler integrated Anthropic's Claude Mythos 5.1 into Zscaler's Endpoint AI Security to power Exploit Paths, a capability that correlates security evidence across complex attack sequences, helps identify potential threats, and shows defenders where to break the attack chain. A limited preview is planned. Mistral: Zscaler's Security for AI solution, delivered through its sovereign Zero Trust Exchange in Europe, integrates with Mistral to help European enterprises adopt AI while enabling them to meet their security, data protection, and sovereignty requirements.



“AI is fundamentally changing the threat landscape, making Zero Trust more critical than ever,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, chairman, and founder of Zscaler.“We must eliminate attack surfaces, prevent lateral movement, and ensure AI agents access only the tools needed for their tasks, never the entire corporate network. By combining our Zero Trust architecture with innovations from leading frontier AI companies, we're helping customers safely embrace AI and defend against AI-driven attacks.”

Zero Trust: Essential for Safely Embracing AI

As AI accelerates vulnerability discovery and exploitation, traditional firewalls and VPNs cannot adequately protect the enterprise. Zscaler's Zero Trust architecture eliminates internet-facing attack surfaces and prevents lateral movement by connecting users, workloads, devices, and AI agents directly to authorized applications and tools, providing the access needed only to the applications and tools they are authorized to use. This fundamentally different approach reduces risk while enabling enterprises to securely deploy autonomous AI agents.

Learn About Our New Security for AI Innovations at Our Upcoming Launch

Join Zscaler on December 9, 2026 at 1:00PM ET as we unveil new innovations to secure the agentic enterprise. Discover the industry's most comprehensive, unified Zero Trust Platform including powerful new capabilities to protect AI agents and sensitive data wherever they operate. Reserve your spot.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (Nasdaq: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across 200+ public service locations globally and thousands of private sites at the edge, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest inline cloud security platform.

Media Contact

Nick Gonzalez, Director of Global Public Relations

...