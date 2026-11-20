MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consideration Expected to Include Cash at Closing, Senior and Junior Seller Notes, Warrants and a Performance-Based Adjustment

Warrants and Performance-Based Adjustment Position 1847 Holdings to Participate in CMD's Future Growth

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTC: LBRA) (“1847 Holdings” or the“Company”), a diversified acquisition holding company focused on identifying and monetizing overlooked, deep-value businesses, today announced that it has signed a non-binding term sheet for the sale of CMD Inc. and CMD Finish Carpentry, LLC (collectively,“CMD”) to an employee stock ownership plan (“ESOP”). Upon completion of the transaction, CMD would become an employee-owned company.

Consideration to 1847 Holdings is expected to include cash at closing, a senior seller note, a junior seller note, warrants and a performance-based adjustment. The Company believes the cash at closing and senior seller note should allow it to satisfy its outstanding debt obligations, while the junior seller note, warrants and performance-based adjustment are expected to provide additional value to 1847 Holdings shareholders through continued participation in CMD's future growth.

“We believe this transaction is a strong outcome for 1847 Holdings and its shareholders,” said Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings.“It is expected to significantly strengthen our balance sheet by allowing us to satisfy our outstanding debt obligations through the cash proceeds and senior seller note, while the junior seller note, warrants and performance-based adjustment provide our shareholders with the opportunity to benefit from CMD's future growth. We are also pleased that CMD will become an employee-owned company, which we believe will give its team an even greater stake in the success of the business. Once the transaction is complete, we will be able to focus more on our other businesses, including Wolo, where revenue more than doubled in the third quarter as we continued shifting the business to e-commerce.”

The transaction remains subject to the negotiation of definitive agreements, financing and other customary closing conditions.

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (OTC: LBRA), a diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings seeks to consistently acquire businesses it views as“solid” for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit .

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed sale of CMD to the ESOP, the expected components of the transaction consideration, the expected effect of the transaction on the Company's balance sheet and outstanding debt obligations, and the anticipated benefits of the transaction to the Company's shareholders and CMD's employees. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in”Risk Factors” included in our SEC filings.

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