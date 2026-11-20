MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell common stock between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

Honeywell Aerospace manufactures and supplies aircraft components, avionics, engines, and systems for airframe manufacturing, commercial aviation, military and defense, business aviation, and space markets. A class action lawsuit against the company alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants issued misleading statements and concealed critical operational and legal risks. Specifically, the complaint claims that defendants failed to disclose that a small group of suppliers had a disproportionate influence on total sales, and that these key suppliers were facing severe supply constraints that were reasonably likely to harm sales and profitability. Furthermore, the suit asserts that the company hid an active investigation regarding potential False Claims Act violations related to non-compliance with federal cybersecurity mandates on government contracts, making executive assertions about the business's operational health and outlook materially misleading.

The lawsuit highlights a series of disclosures that drove sharp stock price declines. On August 5, 2026, Honeywell Aerospace published its second-quarter 2026 financial results, revealing a 70% year-over-year drop in net income alongside a 32% decline in adjusted earnings per share. Additionally, the company lowered its full-year 2026 forecast, cutting projected adjusted EBIT growth from 7%–10% down to flat-to-3%, which caused the stock to plummet by over 23%. Shortly thereafter, on September 1, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice revealed that Honeywell Aerospace had agreed to pay more than $2 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations concerning cybersecurity non-compliance in a Department of Defense contract, causing the stock to decline even further.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until November 23, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Honeywell Lawsuit

Q: What is the Honeywell lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 23, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Honeywell stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the after-hours disclosure of weak Q2 2026 financial results and slashed full-year guidance on August 5, 2026, Honeywell Aerospace common stock fell $47.17 per share, or 23.16%, to close at $156.47 per share on August 6, 2026. Subsequently, following the September 1, 2026 announcement of a Justice Department False Claims Act settlement, the stock fell an additional $3.87 per share, or 2.45%, to close at $154.24 per share on September 1, 2026.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Honeywell lawsuit allege?

A: The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's supply chain resiliency, factory output growth, and operational capabilities while failing to disclose that a small percentage of suppliers had a disproportionate impact on sales and were suffering severe supply constraints. Furthermore, Defendants failed to disclose that the Company was under investigation for potential violations of the False Claims Act for failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements in government contracts.

Q: What do Honeywell investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased HONA common stock during the Class Period (June 29, 2026 through September 1, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?”

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my Honeywell shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired HONA common stock during the Class Period (June 29, 2026 - September 1, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Honeywell lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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