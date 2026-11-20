MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Tigo common stock between February 24, 2026 and August 4, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

On August 4, 2026, following the close of trading, the company disclosed its second-quarter 2026 financial metrics in a press release. The report revealed Q2 revenue of $25.4 million, missing the firm's previous projection of $30 million to $32 million. In addition, Tigo lowered its full-year 2026 revenue guidance from $130 million–$135 million down to $100 million–$110 million, representing roughly a 20.8% drop at the midpoint. In the release, Chief Financial Officer Bill Roeschlein explained that the revised 2026 outlook was driven by a delay in their U.S. optimized inverter partner's market launch until the fourth quarter, a slower rollout of the new GO Battery, and a weaker-than-anticipated rebound in European demand. Following this disclosure, Tigo's stock price dropped $0.75 per share, or 36.76%, closing at $1.29 per share on August 5, 2026.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Tigo Energy, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until November 23, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Tigo Lawsuit

Q: What is the Tigo lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 23, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Tigo stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the after-hours disclosure of weaker-than-expected Q2 2026 revenue and a downward revision to full-year guidance on August 4, 2026, Tigo Energy's stock price fell from $2.04 per share to $1.29 per share on August 5, 2026, representing a drop of approximately 37% on unusually heavy trading volume.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Tigo lawsuit allege?

A: The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the status and timeline of a key commercial partnership with EG4 Electronics, claiming it was on pace to provide significant benefits and full impact by the second and third quarters of 2026, while in reality, the execution of the partnership had been delayed and would not provide material revenue until the fourth quarter of 2026 at the earliest. Furthermore, Defendants issued unsupported financial projections for fiscal year 2026 based on these delayed partnership expectations.

Q: What do Tigo investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased TYGO common stock during the Class Period (February 24, 2026 through August 4, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?”

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my Tigo shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired TYGO common stock during the Class Period (February 24, 2026 to August 4, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Tigo lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.