A Vandoit Non-Emergency Medical Transport vehicle built on the Ford Transit platform for accessible, dependable daily service.

Purpose-built to provide safe, reliable, and comfortable transportation for patients, caregivers, and medical staff.

Ford Transit-based NEMT units combine wheelchair accessibility, flexible seating and commercial-grade durability for dependable daily service

- Vandoit

BLUE SPRINGS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vandoit designs and manufactures purpose-built Non-Emergency Medical Transport vehicles for safe, reliable and comfortable transportation of patients, caregivers and medical staff.

Built on Ford Transit platforms, Vandoit NEMT vehicles can be configured with wheelchair lift systems, ADA-compliant layouts, flexible seating and onboard storage. The vehicles are designed for healthcare providers, municipalities, transportation organizations and community programs that need dependable transportation for people with varying mobility and support requirements.

Patient-focused accessibility

Vandoit designs each NEMT interior around safe movement, passenger dignity and the day-to-day needs of operators. Wheelchair lift integration and ADA-compliant layouts support riders with limited mobility, while thoughtful interior planning helps staff and caregivers assist passengers throughout the trip.

The vehicles can support transportation to routine medical appointments, dialysis treatments, rehabilitation centers, outpatient procedures and assisted living facilities. Climate-controlled interiors and configurable passenger areas help create a more comfortable environment than a conventional fleet van.

Flexible seating for real-world operations

Seating arrangements can be adapted for wheelchair users, ambulatory passengers, caregivers and medical support personnel. Modular systems allow operators to adjust the interior as ridership patterns, service requirements and organizational priorities change.

This flexibility gives providers the ability to build a vehicle around current demand while preserving options for future reconfiguration. Onboard storage can also be planned around mobility equipment, passenger belongings and the supplies staff members use during daily service.

Engineered for fleet reliability

Vandoit NEMT vehicles pair trusted Ford Transit platforms with commercial-grade materials intended to support durability, uptime and long-term fleet use. Each project begins with an assessment of the customer's routes, passenger needs, staffing model and operating environment so the final configuration supports both patient care and operational efficiency.

Vandoit works with organizations from early planning through vehicle design, manufacturing, delivery and ongoing support. Fleet customers can also develop standardized configurations for multiple vehicles while retaining the ability to address location- or program-specific needs.

Learn more about Vandoit Non-Emergency Medical Transport solutions at non-emergency-medical-transport/.

About Vandoit

Vandoit is a family-owned U.S. manufacturer of mission-ready mobile units for public safety, healthcare, crisis response, emergency management, community outreach and commercial fleet applications. Vandoit is NHTSA compliant, an official Ford ProTM partner and RVIA certified. The company combines consultative planning, modular engineering, technology integration, manufacturing and ongoing support to help customers move their missions forward.

Samantha Winters

Vandoit

+1 816-944-2229

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Vandoit Builds Non-Emergency Medical Transport Vehicles Around Accessibility and Patient Comfort News Provided By VanDoit November 20, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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