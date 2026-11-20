Expanding deep engineering, product innovation, and cybersecurity to help regulated enterprises deliver secure, production-ready solutions

- Manohar Ashwath, CEOATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miracle Minds AI and SoftElite Technologies are combining to expand engineering, product, and governance capabilities for regulated industries.Today, Miracle Minds AI announced that it is combining with SoftElite Technologies, with Miracle Minds AI leading the unified firm.Our clients face a common challenge: bringing complex technology initiatives from strategy into production, while meeting the demands of security, risk, and regulation. The combination expands the depth of talent and delivery capability we bring to that work - from product innovation and deep engineering to cybersecurity, governance, risk, and compliance.The combined firm brings:1) Strategy and frontier depth. Miracle Minds' operator-led advisory across three integrated practices (AI & Data, Security, Assurance & Governance, and Cloud, Infrastructure & Applications), delivered in four modes: Think, Build, Adopt and Run.2) Deep engineering talent. Senior engineers, architects and data professionals who build and run complex systems, with long-standing delivery experience for Fortune 500 clients.3) Security, Assurance & Governance. Practitioners in security architecture, risk, governance and compliance, so controls are designed in from day one and not bolted on before an audit.4) Product innovation. Teams that help clients design, build and scale new digital products, with the discipline regulated environments demand.' Governance first, in every engagement. Whatever we build, including AI, is built to satisfy the regulator, the risk committee and the board.5) One accountable firm. One leadership team, one operating mode.6) Expanded capability to our clients with Industry focus. Telecom, media, financial services, capital markets, utilities and energy; and healthcare / lifesciences.“Our strategy is to help regulated enterprises turn technology strategy into secure, production-ready solutions from modernizing core platforms to bringing AI into real-world use. That takes more than strong advice; it takes the right people and delivery capacity at every stage,” said Manohar, CEO of Miracle Minds AI.“SoftElite adds technology talent and delivery capabilities that strengthen our ability to turn strategy into working systems. Together, we'll help clients modernize, build, and scale technology solutions with one accountable partner.”To the SoftElite team: welcome to Miracle Minds AI. To our clients and partners: thank you for your trust.The next chapter is about outcomes at enterprise scale. Learn more:

Miracle Minds AI

a subsidiary of Mayan Global Inc., a Delaware Corporation

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Miracle Minds AI Announces Merger With SoftElite Technologies to Lead Governance-First AI for Regulated Industries. News Provided By Miracle Minds AI November 20, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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