A look at the homepage of Builders Service Company's new website, featuring an updated design and improved navigation.

Logo for Builders Service Company

The new website features a refreshed look and easier navigation for homeowners researching siding replacement and other exterior remodeling projects.

- Mason Ruppel, Owner of Builders Service CompanyAUBURN, WA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Builders Service Company, a Washington siding contractor serving homeowners since 1974, has announced the launch of its new website. The website features an updated appearance and improved navigation, making it easier for homeowners to explore siding replacement and installation options, including the company's Evergreen Shield Siding System, along with its other exterior remodeling services.With more than 50 years of experience in the home improvement industry, Builders Service Company specializes in residential siding replacement and installation throughout Western Washington. The new website presents the company's existing information and resources in a refreshed layout designed for easier browsing across desktop and mobile devices.One of the company's primary offerings is its Evergreen Shield Siding System, an exterior siding solution designed to provide long-lasting protection against the Pacific Northwest's weather conditions. Homeowners can learn about the system, explore available siding materials, and review installation options for their homes.In addition to siding installation and replacement, Builders Service Company provides roofing, energy-efficient window replacement, and custom decking services. The website also features examples of completed projects, customer reviews, and information about the company's service areas."Our old website had a lot of good information, but we felt it was time to give it an update," said Mason Ruppel, founder and owner of Builders Service Company. "We wanted to clean up the overall look and make it easier for people to find what they're looking for, especially when it comes to our siding products and the work we do."The new website is now live at , where homeowners can learn more about the company's services and request a free in-home consultation.ABOUT BUILDERS SERVICE COMPANYFounded in 1974, Builders Service Company is a siding and exterior remodeling contractor based in Auburn, Washington. The company specializes in residential siding replacement and installation, including its Evergreen Shield Siding System. Builders Service Company also provides roofing, window replacement, and decking services throughout Western Washington, serving homeowners in Auburn, Tacoma, Seattle, Bellevue, Everett, Olympia, and surrounding communities.

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Builders Service Company Announces Launch of New Website News Provided By David White Marketing Services November 20, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies



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