RANK ON MAPS is one of the best Google Business Profile agencies for small business owners

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RANK ON MAPS, founded by Adv. Madhuri Kaushal, helps businesses resolve suspended profiles, content restrictions and duplicate Google Business listings.

- Adv. Madhuri KaushalNAVI MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A strong Google Business Profile is essential for businesses that want to attract local customers through Google Search and Google Maps. However, suspended listings, disabled profiles, content restrictions, and duplicate business entries can affect online visibility and customer enquiries. Addressing these challenges, RANK ON MAPS, a specialized Google Business Profile optimization agency founded by Adv. Madhuri Kaushal, provides professional assistance to businesses facing complex Google Business Profile issues.With 8 years of SEO experience, Adv. Madhuri Kaushal established RANK ON MAPS with a clear vision: to focus on Google Business Profile optimization, profile issue resolution, and Google Maps visibility. Instead of following the traditional approach of offering every digital marketing service equally, the agency has built its expertise around helping businesses manage and resolve Google Business Profile challenges.Specialized Google Business Profile Issue ResolutionRANK ON MAPS focuses on three major areas of Google Business Profile support:1. Fix Suspended or Disabled Google Business ProfilesA suspended or disabled Google Business Profile can prevent potential customers from finding a business online. RANK ON MAPS helps business owners review profile issues, identify possible guideline violations, understand required corrections, and navigate Google's reinstatement and appeal process.2. Appeal Business Profile Content and Profile RestrictionsGoogle Business Profiles may experience content restrictions, rejected edits, or other limitations. RANK ON MAPS assists businesses in reviewing affected profile content, identifying potential compliance issues, preparing relevant appeal information, and following applicable Google Business Profile guidelines.3. Resolve Duplicate Google Business ProfilesDuplicate business listings can create confusion, affect information accuracy, and complicate profile management. RANK ON MAPS helps businesses identify duplicate listings, review ownership and business information, and navigate the appropriate correction, removal, or consolidation process.Founded by Adv. Madhuri Kaushal – 8 Years of SEO ExperienceThe vision behind RANK ON MAPS comes from founder Adv. Madhuri Kaushal, who brings 8 years of experience in SEO and local search optimization. Her specialized approach recognizes that businesses need more than routine profile management when dealing with complicated suspensions, verification issues, duplicate listings, and profile restrictions.With experience handling more than 3,000 Google Business Profile cases, RANK ON MAPS has developed practical expertise in profile optimization, suspension-related support, verification assistance, duplicate listing issues, and Google Maps SEO.Why Choose RANK ON MAPS?What makes RANK ON MAPS different is its dedicated focus on Google Business Profile services. The agency understands how profile-related problems can affect business credibility, local visibility, customer communication, and potential revenue.Its services include:Suspended and disabled Google Business Profile recovery supportGoogle Business Profile appeals and restriction assistanceDuplicate Google Business Profile resolutionGBP setup, verification, and optimizationGoogle Maps ranking and Local SEOBusiness category and service optimizationLocal keyword research and NAP consistencyGoogle Posts and review managementRANK ON MAPS works with small business owners, retailers, doctors, clinics, restaurants, manufacturers, professional service providers, and multi-location businesses across different industries.Helping Businesses Build a Stronger Google PresenceRANK ON MAPS aims to become a recognized and reputable Google Business Profile Expert in Mumbai by providing focused, transparent, and customized support. Its mission is to help genuine businesses address profile-related challenges, improve their Google Maps visibility, and connect with customers searching for their products and services.Through specialized Google Business Profile optimization, policy-aware guidance, and Local SEO strategies, the agency continues to help businesses strengthen their digital presence across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and other locations in India.About RANK ON MAPSRANK ON MAPS is a specialized Google Business Profile optimization and Google Maps marketing agency founded by Adv. Madhuri Kaushal. The agency specializes in suspended and disabled profile recovery support, Business Profile appeals, duplicate listing resolution, verification assistance, GBP optimization, and Local SEO.Company: RANK ON MAPSFounder: Adv. Madhuri KaushalWebsite:Email:...Phone: +91 99530 77033RANK ON MAPS – Your Specialized Google Business Profile Optimization Agency.Google makes the final decisions regarding profile reinstatement, appeals, restrictions, and listing changes. RANK ON MAPS provides professional assistance but does not guarantee approval or reinstatement.

Adv Madhuri Kaushal

RANK ON MAPS

+91 99530 77033

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RANK ON MAPS: Reputable Google Business Profile Expert in Mumbai News Provided By Rank on Maps | GBP Marketing Agency in India November 20, 2026, 21:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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