Parrish Law Firm highlights a $650,000 motorcycle accident settlement in Fairfax County, Virginia. Copiar

The settlement included $50,000 in liability coverage and $600,000 through two separate underinsured motorist insurance policies.

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Parrish Law Firm is sharing details of a $650,000 motorcycle accident settlement involving a rider who sustained serious injuries in a Fairfax County, Virginia, collision in June 2024. The settlement was accepted in June 2025, following an investigation into multiple sources of available insurance coverage.**Motorcycle Collision and Serious Injuries**According to the Fairfax County Police report summary, the motorcyclist entered an intersection on a green light when another driver entered against a red light, causing a collision.Multiple witnesses confirmed that the motorcyclist had the green light, and police cited the other driver for failing to obey a traffic signal.The rider sustained a fractured left wrist, multiple rib fractures, and a serious right shoulder injury. Treatment included wrist surgery at Inova Fairfax Hospital, a subsequent shoulder replacement surgery, inpatient rehabilitation, and physical therapy.The injuries resulted in substantial documented medical expenses.**Investigating Additional Insurance Coverage**The at-fault driver carried $50,000 in liability coverage through Trexis Insurance, significantly less than the documented medical charges.Attorney James "Jim" Parrish and his legal team investigated additional insurance coverage that could apply to the accident.Their investigation identified two separate underinsured motorist (UIM) policies issued by GEICO: one covering a household vehicle and another covering the rider's motorcycle.GEICO tendered the full $300,000 policy limit under each policy, providing an additional $600,000 in coverage.The firm also filed suit in Prince William County Circuit Court to obtain sworn confirmation that no additional insurance coverage was available through the at-fault driver.**A $650,000 Settlement**The case resolved for a total of $650,000, consisting of $50,000 from Trexis Insurance and $600,000 through the two GEICO underinsured motorist policies.The settlement was accepted in June 2025, and the lawsuit was dismissed as settled in November 2025.The case illustrates the importance of investigating all potentially available sources of insurance coverage following a serious motorcycle accident.**About Parrish Law Firm**The Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm is a Northern Virginia personal injury law firm founded by attorney James "Jim" Parrish, a former insurance defense attorney.With offices in Manassas, Fairfax, and Leesburg, Virginia, the firm represents individuals injured in car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, and other personal injury matters.To learn more, visit .Case results depend on the unique facts and circumstances of each case. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Maximiliano Bustos

Parrish Law Firm, PLLC

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Parrish Law Firm Details $650,000 Fairfax County Motorcycle Accident Settlement News Provided By Parrish Law Firm, PLLC November 20, 2026, 21:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Insurance Industry, Law



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