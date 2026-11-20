MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Author George R. Jensen, Jr. Releases The Christian Life Guide: 150 Biblical Topics for Walking with God

- George JensenHAZLETON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Christian author, entrepreneur and former public company Chairman and CEO George R. Jensen, Jr. today announced the publication of his newest book, The Christian Life Guide: 150 Biblical Topics for Walking with God, now available on Amazon.The comprehensive book is designed to help Christians deepen their relationship with God, strengthen their faith and better understand how to apply the teachings of the Bible to their everyday lives. It also provides a valuable resource for individuals seeking to explore Christianity and discover the timeless wisdom, truth and guidance found throughout Scripture.A Comprehensive Guide to Christian LivingThe Christian Life Guide features:150 biblical topics addressing important aspects of Christian living.Seven King James Version (KJV) Bible verses for each topic.1,050 biblical verse selections.1,050 individual explanations to help readers understand and apply Scripture.Concluding comments reinforcing the spiritual significance of each topic.The book explores a wide range of subjects, including loving God, following Jesus Christ, strengthening faith, prayer, forgiveness, repentance, obeying God, resisting temptation, salvation, eternal life and sharing the Gospel with others.“I wrote The Christian Life Guide to help people not only understand the Word of God but also live by it,” said Jensen.“The Bible provides extraordinary wisdom and guidance for virtually every aspect of our lives. My hope is that this book will encourage readers to develop a closer relationship with God, become more like Jesus Christ and live each day with greater faith, love, purpose and obedience to God's Word.”From Understanding Scripture to Living ScriptureWritten in a clear and accessible format, the book is intended for Christians at every stage of their spiritual journey, as well as individuals seeking to discover the Christian faith.It serves as a resource for personal Bible study, daily devotional reading, church groups, Christian education, family discussions and spiritual growth.“I believe one of the greatest challenges facing Christians today is not simply knowing what the Bible teaches, but putting those teachings into practice,” Jensen added.“Christianity is more than a belief; it is a way of life. This book is intended to help readers make God's Word the foundation of their everyday lives.”Expanding a Collection of Christian PublicationsThe publication follows Jensen's comprehensive two-volume The New Testament Explained - King James Version, Faith Builders for Christians and Skeptics and his Biblical Treasures series.While these publications focus on understanding Scripture and establishing a strong foundation for Christian faith, The Christian Life Guide emphasizes putting that faith into action through daily Christian living.Together, these publications reflect Jensen's ongoing commitment to helping Christians grow spiritually, encouraging those seeking God and spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ.About the AuthorGeorge R. Jensen, Jr. is a Christian author, entrepreneur and accomplished business executive who has devoted many years to studying the Bible and helping others understand the Christian faith.He is the founder and former Chairman and CEO of USA Technologies, Inc., subsequently renamed Cantaloupe, Inc., a pioneering technology company in the electronic payments industry, which recently was sold for $848 million.Jensen also served as Executive Producer of the acclaimed epic 12 hour prime time 1985 NBC miniseries A.D., which Procter & Gamble was the exclusive sponsor.AvailabilityThe Christian Life Guide: 150 Biblical Topics for Walking with God is now available on Amazon.For additional information about George R. Jensen, Jr. and his Christian publications, visit .Media ContactGeorge R. Jensen, Jr.AuthorEagle Rock Resort, PennsylvaniaTelephone: 610-620-3187Email:...Website:###

George R Jensen Jr

George R Jensen Jr

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Author George R. Jensen, Jr. Releases 'The Christian Life Guide: 150 Biblical Topics for Walking with God' News Provided By George R Jensen Jr November 20, 2026, 21:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, Social Media, World & Regional



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