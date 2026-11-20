Mouser now an authorized distributor of Fischer Connectors products

Through this strategic partnership, Fischer Connectors' innovative connectivity solutions more accessible to engineers, designers and manufacturers worldwide.

- Denis Giba, Conextivity Group's Chief Commercial Officer

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fischer Connectors, part of Conextivity Group and a global leader in high-performance and rugged connectivity solutions, today announced a distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc.

"We are excited to partner with Fischer Connectors as we continue to expand access to innovative technologies for our customers," said Kristin Schuetter, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser. "By combining Fischer Connectors' advanced connectivity solutions with Mouser's industry-leading logistics and customer support, we can better serve engineers and procurement professionals worldwide."

Through this strategic partnership, Mouser Electronics will make Fischer Connectors' innovative connectivity solutions more accessible to engineers, designers, procurement professionals and manufacturers worldwide. By combining Mouser's extensive distribution network, industry-leading e-commerce platform and technical support resources with Fischer Connectors' rugged, high-performance portfolio, customers will benefit from streamlined sourcing, increased product availability and rapid delivery.

"This partnership with Mouser Electronics strengthens our ability to reach engineers and innovators around the world," said Denis Giba, Conextivity Group's Chief Commercial Officer. "Making Fischer Connectors products available through a trusted global distributor simplifies the path from design to deployment and helps customers quickly access the rugged, reliable connectivity solutions they need to bring their products to market."

Under the agreement, Mouser will offer a broad selection of Fischer Connectors products, including:

.Fischer MiniMaxTM connectors and cable assemblies, offering high-density performance in compact, lightweight designs

.Fischer UltiMateTM connectors and cable assemblies, engineered for extreme environments and mission-critical applications

.Rugged flash drives designed for secure and reliable data transfer in harsh operating conditions

.A comprehensive range of accessories that enhance system integration and performance

The agreement supports Fischer Connectors' strategy to expand market access and better serve customers through leading distribution channels while providing Mouser customers with proven connectivity solutions for applications where reliability, durability and performance are critical across a wide range of industries, including Fischer Connectors' primary markets such as medical, defense and security, industrial instrumentation, energy, robotics and marine applications.

About Fischer Connectors

Founded in 1954, and part of the Swiss-based technology group Conextivity, Fischer Connectors designs, develops and deploys end-to-end interconnect solutions for ecosystems requiring local transfer and management of data, signals and power. Its tailored electronic solutions, connectors and cable assemblies are trusted globally for their reliability in demanding environments such as medical, defense & security, industrial instrumentation, energy, robotics and marine environments.

About Mouser

Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.

Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit .

Michelle Meyer

Fischer Connectors Inc.

4049321525

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Fischer Connectors Enters Global Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics News Provided By Fischer Connectors Inc. November 20, 2026, 21:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Military Industry



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