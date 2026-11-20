Dr. Manish Gupta Seeks Interim Bail Over Son's Untimely Death In Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Domestic help murder case accused Dr. Manish Gupta has sought three weeks' interim bail on the grounds of the tragic death of his 19-year-old son. His son Parth Gupta passed away on November 19. Manish Gupta has been charged by Delhi Police and is facing trial in a domestic help murder case. His son was also named in the charge sheet as a suspect, and he was interrogated by the police. This case is pending before Saket District Court. Dr. Manish Gupta was arrested by Delhi Police on June 18, 2026.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Anuj Aggarwal, after taking note of the facts, called for a verification report from Delhi Police and listed the matter for hearing on Saturday. Advocate Kamal Nayan Tiwari moved an application on behalf of Manish Gupta seeking 3 weeks' interim bail to perform the last rites of his deceased son. It was submitted that the accused, being the father of the deceased, is under an overwhelming emotional and moral obligation to be present with his family in this extremely tough and tragic situation.

The counsel further submitted that due to the custody of the accused in the present case, he is unable to attend the last rites of his only son, namely Parth Gupta, as it is to be performed by him, being the father of the deceased son. He further submitted that he received a phone call from the wife of the accused on 20.11.2026, who informed him that on 19.11.2026, her 19-year-old son, namely Parth Gupta, who was the only child, had tragically expired. It was further submitted that the death of her young son has come as a devastating shock to the entire family as well as to the accused. (ANI)