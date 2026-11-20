Kuldeep Yadav Set to Bolster UP Campaign in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): India spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be available for Uttar Pradesh for the final three league matches of the 2026-27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), after being sent home from New Zealand, where he was initially named in India's Test squad, according to Cricinfo. Kuldeep's availability comes as a boost for Uttar Pradesh, who are also without frontline spinner Vipraj Nigam. The allrounder is currently in Doha with the India A squad for the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, which runs until November 29.

Kuldeep featured in just one match during India's New Zealand tour, playing the fourth ODI, where he went wicketless in eight overs and conceded 73 runs as the hosts secured a 244-run victory in Mount Maunganui. The left-arm wrist spinner was also part of the T20I leg of the tour but did not get an opportunity, with the team management opting for allrounder Naman Dhir to provide batting depth in the lower middle order. Kuldeep's participation in the remaining SMAT fixtures could help him gain match practice and remain in contention for India's white-ball assignments against Sri Lanka in December. The squad for the series is expected to be announced later this month, the Cricinfo report added.

Apart from Kuldeep, the selectors could also monitor the performances of experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made his international comeback after more than four years during the New Zealand T20I series. Bhuvneshwar managed just one wicket in four matches during the T20I series, conceding runs at an economy rate of 11.25. However, he returned to form in the domestic tournament, claiming three wickets for 19 runs on Friday as Uttar Pradesh defeated Chandigarh to register their second win in four matches.

Uttar Pradesh have three league fixtures remaining against defending champions Jharkhand on November 22, Bengal on November 24 and Mizoram on November 26. The team will ideally need to win all three matches to keep its hopes of progressing to the Super League phase alive. Under the tournament format, the top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super League stage, where they will be divided into two pools of four teams each. The top team from each pool will then meet in the final. Kuldeep's availability and Bhuvneshwar's recent performance could provide Uttar Pradesh with a boost as they look to strengthen their campaign in the remaining fixtures. (ANI)