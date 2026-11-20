MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm announces that it is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of Applied Aerospace & Defense, Inc. (NYSE: AADX). The investigation concerns whether Applied Aerospace and certain of its officers and directors allegedly engaged in unlawful business practices, made materially false or misleading public statements, or omitted material information necessary to make statements made not misleading. Investors who purchased Applied Aerospace common stock and suffered significant losses are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to discuss their legal options and potential loss recovery.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

The investigation focuses on whether Defendants issued materially misleading and deceptive statements and omitted vital details regarding the company's operational and financial health. Specifically, the investigation is examining allegations that Applied Aerospace & Defense, Inc. (AADX) ("Applied" or the "Company") failed to disclose significant supplier constraints in specialized forgings, castings, and fasteners, alongside delayed government regulatory approvals for Apache helicopter rotor head overhauls, which forced the Company to push approximately $15 million to $20 million of high-margin rotorcraft aftermarket revenue out of the fourth quarter of 2026 and into the first half of 2027. Furthermore, Portnoy Law Firm is investigating allegations that the company experienced severe program ramp costs and operational inefficiencies that compressed its consolidated gross profit margin to 23.5% and turned free cash flow negative at -$9.5 million, despite having recently completed a $20.00 per share initial public offering on June 2, 2026. As a consequence of these potential misrepresentations, the company's public assertions concerning its performance, full-year 2026 financial guidance, and future prospects may have been fundamentally false, misleading, and devoid of a reasonable foundation.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Applied Aerospace Investigation

Q: What is the purpose of the Applied Aerospace securities fraud investigation?

A: The investigation aims to determine whether Applied Aerospace & Defense, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors allegedly engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices by issuing false or misleading statements to the investing public. The inquiry focuses on whether the company's full-year 2026 financial guidance, profit margins, and operational timelines-particularly following its June 2, 2026 initial public offering-were materially overstated due to undisclosed supply chain bottlenecks, regulatory delays, and operational inefficiencies.

Q: How much did Applied Aerospace stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following Applied's release of its third-quarter 2026 financial results on November 11, 2026, in which the company lowered its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $660 million to $670 million, disclosed compressed gross margins of 23.5%, reported negative free cash flow of -$9.5 million, and revealed that $15 million to $20 million in rotorcraft aftermarket revenue was pushed into 2027, Applied's stock price fell $1.42 per share, or 13.25%, to close at $9.30 per share on November 11, 2026. Subsequently, on November 16, 2026, after Jefferies downgraded the stock from "Buy" to "Hold" citing trimmed 2026 guidance, pushed-out margins, and component delivery delays, the stock price plummeted an additional $1.57 per share, or 18.74%, to close at $6.81 per share on November 16, 2026.

Q: What specific potential misstatements are being investigated?

A: The investigation is reviewing claims that the company and its executives misled investors by making overly optimistic and false statements regarding its revenue trajectory, profit margins, and delivery schedules. Specifically, the company failed to adequately disclose severe supplier constraints in specialized forgings, castings, and fasteners, as well as delayed government regulatory approvals for Apache helicopter rotor head overhauls, which forced the deferral of $15 million to $20 million in high-margin fourth-quarter revenue into 2027. Furthermore, executives failed to disclose the extent of program ramp costs and operational inefficiencies that eroded gross margins from 28.0% to 23.5% and drove free cash flow into negative territory, heavily exaggerating the company's financial stability and ability to meet its full-year 2026 guidance.

Q: What do Applied Aerospace investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased AADX common stock and suffered losses should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential claims. Reaching out during the investigation stage helps ensure your rights are protected early. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is the difference between an investigation and a filed class action lawsuit?

A: An investigation is conducted prior to or alongside litigation to gather evidence, assess liability, and calculate investor damages. Unlike a filed lawsuit, an investigation does not yet have court-mandated statutory deadlines (such as a lead plaintiff deadline). However, participating in the investigation allows counsel to evaluate whether to file a formal complaint or seek lead plaintiff status when a class action is formally initiated.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in or assist with this investigation?

A: No. Contacting Portnoy Law Firm and participating in the investigation involves no out-of-pocket costs or financial obligation. Our firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning any legal fees or expenses are paid solely out of any potential future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my Applied Aerospace shares -- can I still participate in the investigation?

A: Yes. Investors who have already sold their AADX shares may still have viable securities fraud claims if they purchased stock during the period when the stock price was artificially inflated and subsequently sold at a loss following corrective market disclosures.

Q: How long does a securities investigation and subsequent litigation usually take?

A: An initial investigation can take several weeks to months as attorneys analyze evidence and financial records. If formal litigation follows, securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years to reach full resolution through settlement or trial.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain legal counsel of their choice. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or monitor the investigation and any future proceedings independently.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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