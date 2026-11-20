MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm announces that it is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). The investigation concerns whether AMD and certain of its officers and directors allegedly engaged in unlawful business practices, made materially false or misleading public statements, or omitted material information necessary to make statements made not misleading. Investors who purchased AMD common stock and suffered significant losses are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to discuss their legal options and potential loss recovery.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

The investigation focuses on whether Defendants issued materially misleading and deceptive statements and omitted vital details regarding the company's operational and financial health. Specifically, the investigation is examining allegations raised in a November 19, 2026 report by Hunterbrook Media entitled“AMD Has Its Own China Problem,” which alleged undisclosed regulatory and export-control risks tied to AMD's operations and partnerships in China. Furthermore, Portnoy Law Firm is investigating allegations that a blacklisted Chinese server manufacturer (IEIT Systems) and related vendors continued utilizing updated AMD startup firmware, as well as the potential business vulnerabilities stemming from AMD's substantial revenue, packaging, and licensing ties to the region. As a consequence of these potential misrepresentations, the company's public assertions concerning its export-control compliance, international business relationships, and future prospects may have been fundamentally false, misleading, and devoid of a reasonable foundation.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AMD Investigation

Q: What is the purpose of the AMD securities fraud investigation?

A: The investigation aims to determine whether Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors allegedly engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices by issuing false or misleading statements to the investing public. The inquiry focuses on whether the company's international revenue streams and operational stability were exposed to undisclosed regulatory and export-control risks in China, including allegations that a blacklisted Chinese server manufacturer and related vendors continued utilizing updated AMD startup firmware.

Q: How much did AMD stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the publication of a report by Hunterbrook Media on November 19, 2026, entitled“AMD Has Its Own China Problem,” which alleged undisclosed regulatory and export-control risks tied to AMD's operations, firmware usage, and partnerships in China, AMD's stock price fell $40.95 per share, or 7.72%, to close at $489.19 per share on November 19, 2026.

Q: What specific potential misstatements are being investigated?

A: The investigation is reviewing claims that the company and its executives misled investors by making overly optimistic and false statements regarding its export-control compliance and exposure to geopolitical and regulatory risks. Specifically, the company failed to adequately disclose that a blacklisted Chinese server manufacturer and related vendors continued utilizing updated AMD startup firmware, while downplaying the material financial risks associated with AMD's substantial revenue, packaging, and licensing ties to China, heavily exaggerating the security and sustainability of its international growth.

Q: What do AMD investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased AMD common stock and suffered losses should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential claims. Reaching out during the investigation stage helps ensure your rights are protected early. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is the difference between an investigation and a filed class action lawsuit?

A: An investigation is conducted prior to or alongside litigation to gather evidence, assess liability, and calculate investor damages. Unlike a filed lawsuit, an investigation does not yet have court-mandated statutory deadlines (such as a lead plaintiff deadline). However, participating in the investigation allows counsel to evaluate whether to file a formal complaint or seek lead plaintiff status when a class action is formally initiated.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in or assist with this investigation?

A: No. Contacting Portnoy Law Firm and participating in the investigation involves no out-of-pocket costs or financial obligation. Our firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning any legal fees or expenses are paid solely out of any potential future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my AMD shares -- can I still participate in the investigation?

A: Yes. Investors who have already sold their AMD shares may still have viable securities fraud claims if they purchased stock during the period when the stock price was artificially inflated and subsequently sold at a loss following corrective market disclosures.

Q: How long does a securities investigation and subsequent litigation usually take?

A: An initial investigation can take several weeks to months as attorneys analyze evidence and financial records. If formal litigation follows, securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years to reach full resolution through settlement or trial.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain legal counsel of their choice. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or monitor the investigation and any future proceedings independently.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.