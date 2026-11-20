MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cootamundra, Australia, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: COOT) (the“Company”) today announced that it received a notification letter dated November 17, 2026 (the“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the“Equity Rule”), which requires listed companies to maintain stockholders' equity of at least $2,500,000. The Notice states that the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 (the“Annual Report”) reported stockholders' equity of $(4,359,873), below the $2,500,000 required by the Equity Rule, and that, as of November 17, 2026, the Company does not meet the alternative continued listing standards of a market value of listed securities of at least $35 million or net income from continuing operations of at least $500,000 in the most recently completed fiscal year or in two of the last three most recently completed fiscal years. The Annual Report presents the Company's financial statements in Australian dollars and reported a total deficit of AUD 6,335,275 as of June 30, 2026.

Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has until January 4, 2027 to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Equity Rule. If the plan is accepted, Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until May 16, 2027, for the Company to evidence compliance. The Company intends to submit a plan to regain compliance within the period provided by Nasdaq. There can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company's plan or that the Company will regain compliance with the Equity Rule.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the Company's listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, and during the grace period, as may be extended, the Company's ordinary shares and warrants will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols“COOT” and“COOTW”.

About Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: COOT) is a Cayman Islands exempted company that conducts its core business through its majority-owned UK subsidiary, which operates the RentBuddyUK platform. RentBuddyUK is focused on the UK rental market, providing digital rent guarantee solutions that help international students, overseas residents and young professionals secure rental housing, while offering rent protection solutions to landlords and property management agencies. Through an online application, verification and risk assessment process, RentBuddyUK aims to build a more efficient, transparent and convenient rent guarantee service model connecting tenants, landlords and real estate service providers.

In addition, through a wholly owned subsidiary, the Company operates a technology services business focused on property technology and digital management solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Mr. Jacky Wen

Board Secretary

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited

...