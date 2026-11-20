New Class of DBIA Fellows recognized for their contributions to collaborative project delivery and service to the profession

- Jim Whitaker, Chancellor of the DBIA College of FellowsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) welcomed three distinguished industry leaders into its College of Fellows during the 2026 Design-Build Conference & Expo in Cleveland, recognizing their influence on design-build project delivery and longstanding service to the profession.Sian Roberts, FAIA, FDBIA; Linneth Riley-Hall, MBA, CPPO, FDBIA; and Thomas D. Kurmel, DDES, AIA, FHFI, FDBIA, were formally inducted Nov. 5.Elevation to the DBIA College of Fellows is the organization's highest certification distinction, reserved for no more than 2% of Designated Design-Build Professionals. Fellows are elected by a jury of their peers based on distinguished professional achievement and meaningful contributions to DBIA and the broader design-build community.“We look to our Fellows for their experience and the example they set as leaders,” said Jim Whitaker, Chancellor of the DBIA College of Fellows.“Sian, Linneth and Thom have each earned the respect of their peers through exceptional work and generous service to DBIA. I'm proud to welcome them to the College, and I look forward to what they'll contribute in the years ahead.”The 2026 inductees represent decades of leadership across architecture, public infrastructure, federal project delivery and design-build education.Sian Roberts, FAIA, FDBIA, is a partner at The Miller Hull Partnership and an internationally recognized architect and progressive design-build leader. For nearly two decades, she has demonstrated the potential of collaborative delivery to produce exceptional architectural design, leading award-winning projects recognized by DBIA and the American Institute of Architects. Roberts has advanced progressive design-build best practices and educational resources through her service on DBIA's Northwest Regional Board and Progressive Design-Build Committee. She is also a longtime advocate for architectural excellence in collaborative delivery.Linneth Riley-Hall, MBA, CPPO, FDBIA, is Executive Project Director at Sound Transit, bringing more than 27 years of experience leading complex public infrastructure programs. She oversees the $3.1 billion Federal Way Link Extension and leads the multibillion-dollar West Seattle Link Extension, emphasizing Owner readiness and proactive risk management. Riley-Hall serves on DBIA's National Board of Directors and has advanced alternative project delivery through Washington State's Capital Projects Advisory Review Board. A former president of the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials, she was named the WTS Puget Sound Chapter's 2026 Woman of the Year.Thomas D. Kurmel, DDES, AIA, FHFI, FDBIA, is an architect, educator and retired U.S. Army Colonel whose more than 30 years of military service included senior leadership roles within the Department of Defense. His career also includes Owner representation and consulting. Through his service on DBIA's National Board of Directors and Federal Market Committee, Kurmel has championed the role of trust and organizational psychology in successful design-build teams. His speaking and mentorship have helped industry professionals better understand the human dynamics essential to effective collaboration.The DBIA College of Fellows honors professionals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to design-build throughout their careers. Candidates must meet rigorous eligibility requirements, including at least 10 continuous years of DBIA certification and membership, substantial professional experience and significant industry contributions.The 2026 inductees join a distinguished community of industry leaders who continue to advance DBIA's mission through mentorship and service to the design-build profession.Learn more about the DBIA College of Fellows at .

Erin Looney

Design-Build Institute of America

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DBIA Welcomes Three Industry Leaders to 2026 College of Fellows News Provided By DBIA November 20, 2026, 20:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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