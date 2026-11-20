MENAFN - IANS) Sagar, Nov 21 (IANS) Two persons died after consuming illicit liquor in the Banda area of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

Both had consumed 'Lal Masala', a local spurious brew, on Thursday, police officials said on Friday.

One victim died at home while the other succumbed during treatment at a hospital.

One of them had a pre-existing condition and had been vomiting blood.

Another person is battling for life in an intensive care unit of a hospital.

The police said the deceased have been identified as Kamlesh (45), son of Narayan Lodhi, and Chandrabhan (42), son of Mulayam Singh. Both were residents of Semra Ramchandra village.

Both were already suffering from health issues.

The Banda area has witnessed repeated tragedies linked to spurious liquor.

Earlier, more than 36 people had died after consuming poisonous alcohol in the same region.

Police have named 52 accused in those cases, of whom 34, including the alleged mastermind, contractor and supplier, have been arrested.

Reacting sharply on the incident, State Congress President Jitu Patwari said, "The "sea" of spurious liquor is once again a cause for grave concern! In Banda, Kamlesh Lodhi and Chandrabhan Lodhi have died due to the consumption of spurious liquor. The questions raised regarding the quality of liquor purchased from a government-authorised shop -- following these "state-sanctioned" (government-facilitated) deaths in the same area-point directly to the failure of the administration."

Patwari asked, "The (Madhya Pradesh) government must explain as to what action was taken against the long-standing illicit liquor trade? And who is shielding the new perpetrators now? An impartial investigation into the entire matter must be conducted, strict action should be taken against those responsible, and the affected families must be provided with immediate and appropriate compensation."

In response to the continuing incidents, Madhya Pradesh Excise Commissioner Deepak Kumar Saxena issued a detailed order aimed at tightening quality controls across the state.

As per the directive, every consignment of liquor-whether manufactured locally or of foreign brands-leaving a production unit must be accompanied by a chemical analysis report of that specific batch along with a certificate declaring it fit for human consumption.

The order mandates that each batch undergo chemical testing in the manufacturing unit's own laboratory.

Only after the batch clears the prescribed quality standards and is certified safe will it be allowed for release.

If a consignment arrives without a valid quality certificate, or if the certificate is incomplete, unclear or appears suspicious, the stock must be segregated and kept secure.

Such liquor cannot be transferred to any other warehouse or licensee.

Warehouse in-charges have been instructed to provide certified copies of the chemical test reports to retail vendors upon request.

A digital record of every certificate must be maintained, and uploading the relevant documents on the e-Excise portal has been made mandatory upon arrival of each consignment.

District Excise Officers have been directed to ensure proper record-keeping and conduct regular monitoring of all warehouses under their jurisdiction.