The President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump, was apparently caught off guard when questioned about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press briefing at the White House on Friday, November 20.

Donald Trump had held bilateral as well as trilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, November 19. During the one-on-one meeting with Putin, Trump referred to him as his 'friend'

However, the Republican Party leader's warm description of Putin raised questions during Friday's briefings at White House after returning from a trip to the Philippines and China for the ASEAN and APEC Summits, respectively, with reporters pressing him on what that personal tie means for the United States.

Also Read:Trump Sees Real Chance for Peace Between Russia and Ukraine Leaders

'I Can't Speak to America'

During the press meeting at the White House, CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins posed a question to US President Donald Trump, asking whether Russian President Vladimir Putin, given Russia's close alliance with Iran, can be considered a friend to the United States.

In response, Trump appeared to dodge the question by bluntly stating that he cannot speak for America before pivoting to his personal rapport with Putin and bringing up past investigations into Russian election interference, which he dismissed as a rigged Democratic 'hoax'.

“I can't speak to America,” Trump said.

“I've been dealing with Putin with the fake Russia hoax, and to be honest, he was very nice about it. It was a rigged hoax. It was a hoax that was made up by the Democrats, and it probably helped me win the election, re-win the election,” he added.

COLLINS: You said Putin is your friend. Russia is Iran's biggest ally. Do you believe Putin is a friend to America?

TRUMP: I can't speak to America Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2026

Donald Trump was referring to allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election and the subsequent federal investigation into possible links between his election campaign and Russia.

The investigation, led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, examined Russian interference and potential coordination with the Trump campaign.

On His Personal Relationship, Nuclear Arsenal and Ukraine

Further speaking on his personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump described their rapport as 'very good', pointed to Russia's large nuclear arsenal as a source of strength, and remarked that Putin is having a hard time in a war that was supposed to last a day but has dragged on for five years.

“I consider him to be somebody that I have a very good relationship [with]. And it's actually very good. He's got lots of nuclear {weapons}; he's second to us in nuclear weapons, it's very good. I think it, I think it gives us a lot of additional strength,” the US President said.

“And he's having a hard time right now because he's in a war that should have lasted one day, and it's lasted for five years.

“You know, you're very lucky to have somebody who has a relationship with the heads of the most powerful countries." he added.

President Donald J. Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin: "We've known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this - or at least start." Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 19, 2026

Donald Trump's bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin came at a time when the US and Russia's relations remain fraught amid ongoing conflicts involving Iran and Ukraine, making the US President's warm personal framing a focal point of debate alongside the Shenzhen trilateral talks with China's Xi Jinping.

Also Read:Zelenskyy Sidesteps Trump-Putin Query at Berlin Coalition Summit

'That's Kind Of His Job': Netizens React To Trump's Remark On America

Donald Trump's remarks on his inability to speak for America while discussing his personal relationship with Vladimir Putin drew criticism on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with several users questioning his response as the President of the United States.

Taking to their X handles, many users pointed out that representing the country and speaking on its behalf were among the primary responsibilities of the US President, while others questioned Trump's emphasis on his personal relationship with Putin instead of addressing the question about America's interests.

Another section of users also criticised Donald Trump's remarks, with some making pointed references to his close ties with the Kremlin and questioning his response as America's head of state.

@atrupar The leader of the United States of America can't speak to America if Russia is a friend? That's kind of his job ‍♀️

He's a joke

- blue dot (@yeah_i_saidthat) November 20, 2026

@atrupar There is literally no limit to the amount of personal disgrace that man is willing to heap upon himself - unbelievable.

- UnderDog (@NoFear_DogHere) November 20, 2026

@atrupar It's evident that Trump is Putin's number one spy.

- Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) November 20, 2026

@atrupar One minute he's the most powerful and influential man in the world, and the next he can't speak for the American people. Weak.

- jp (@ChefjparkJohn) November 20, 2026

@atrupar He doesn't care about anything.

He only answers to Putin and China.

- Lucas Sanders (@LucasSa56947288) November 20, 2026

@atrupar“I can't speak to America”

Are you not the US' Head of State and top representative, POTUS?!

- Black Beret (@BlackBeret3) November 20, 2026

@atrupar Perhaps the White House could arrange an interview with someone authorized to speak for the United States @kaitlancollins

- Really Bad Foreign Policy (@ReallyBadFP) November 20, 2026

@atrupar He never did speak to America or anything other than his own interests.

- Zane Archer️‍️‍⚧️ (he/him) (@Z_Archer25) November 20, 2026

Can't think of a line that better sums up his presidency than that

- Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 20, 2026

He doesn't speak to America because he doesn't care about America

- Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) November 20, 2026

"I can't speak to America"??? You're the President of the United States. Your job is speaking for America!

- Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 20, 2026

You're the President of the United States, you dumbass. Speaking for America is literally your job.

Who voted for this fucking idiot?

- Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 20, 2026

Sorry, America, he's got a friend in the Kremlin. You're all on your own.

- Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 20, 2026

Trump "can't speak to America" which is exactly

the problem

he's not for America

he hates American values

he only loves himself

- John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 20, 2026

"I can't speak to America."

Once again, Trump the populist distinguishes his own interests from those of the country he leads.

- Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) November 20, 2026

Trump accidentally reveals here that he cares more about how Putin treated *him* during the "Russia hoax" than he does about how Russia impacts our national interest.

(Also, the Russia scandal wasn't a hoax, it was 100% real)

-. (@GregTSargent) November 20, 2026

Wild thing for a US president to say.

- Covie (@covie_93) November 20, 2026

Donald Trump's Republican Party has recently suffered a major setback after losing control of both the US House of Representatives and the Senate to the Democrats in the November 3 midterm elections, prompting renewed questions about the party's political standing and Trump's leadership.