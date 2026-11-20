NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fledge, a dating app built on psychological compatibility, is launching World Connection Day (WCD) on November 21, 2026, a worldwide initiative encouraging people in cities across the US, Canada and Europe to meet new people in local squares, parks and waterfronts. The initiative aims to encourage social connection and address loneliness through simple, face-to-face interactions. Participation is free and does not require registration.

On Saturday, November 21, 2026, people will head to local squares, parks and waterfronts wearing a colored ribbon on their wrist. There are four ribbon colors, and each participant receives theirs after a short, playful hello-style test. The color reflects how the person approaches a conversation and how ready they are to start one. Whatever the color, the ribbon means one thing - you can say hello to me. World Connection Day (WCD) is a worldwide day for meeting new people, started by Fledge, a dating app based on psychological compatibility.









The idea comes from the same place as the app: the better you understand yourself, the easier it is to recognize who is right for you. Fledge puts psychological compatibility at the core of its product, matching people by how they think, communicate and connect rather than by photos alone. WCD brings that approach offline and the test shows people their own style of saying hello and which style pairs best with it, so the first step toward a stranger feels less like a gamble.

Loneliness is no longer a niche topic. The World Health Organization's Commission on Social Connection reports that 1 in 6 people worldwide experience loneliness, with loneliness linked to more than 871,000 deaths annually. The WHO also identifies loneliness and social isolation as factors that increase the risk of serious health problems, including cardiovascular disease, depression and anxiety. But loneliness also shapes everyday life. When something wonderful happens and there's no one to call, small moments like that add up to a bigger question of whether you have people you can count on. Being single doesn't automatically mean being lonely, because friends, family and community can all provide closeness. What matters is having relationships in which you feel known and accepted.

"Having spent years developing the dating app to bring people together, I know the main obstacle isn't discovering a match-it's breaking the ice," said Val Klimov, the founder of Fledge, whose platforms have reached 20 million users. "The ribbon removes that hesitation. Wearing it signals that you welcome a conversation. During initial testing at Web Summit, 35% of attendees selected red for the bold hello, while 30% picked blue for the deep hello. Courage takes different forms. Certain individuals take the lead, whereas others prefer a thoughtful prompt. Ultimately, no one wants to take that step alone."









How it works:



Find your ribbon color. A two-minute test of 10 everyday situations, developed by the Fledge team, reveals your“hello style.” Each color shows how you start a conversation, and each has a natural pair, the hello that gets a conversation going most easily:

Red, the bold hello. The first move is always yours. Pairs with yellow.

Yellow, the warm hello. People come to you to talk. Pairs with red.

Blue, the deep hello. One real question instead of small talk. Pairs with green.

Green, the easy hello. People find you easy to talk to. Pairs with blue.

Choose a spot. Two official WCD spots are on the map for November 21: South Bend, Indiana and Limassol, Cyprus. People elsewhere can take part independently, wherever they are.

Go out on November 21. Come at any time of day, wear the ribbon and say hello to anyone else wearing one. Participants get email reminders the day before and on the morning of the event. Keep the conversation going. The WCD site offers free tools for the first minutes after“hello”: four decks of question cards, 30 ideas for a couple of hours together, and a first line for each color.

Every ribbon means the same thing: you can say hello to me. No color is a warning, so red isn't“stop” and yellow isn't“busy.” A ribbon means it's okay to say hello, and“no, thanks” is a complete answer. If someone takes their ribbon off, it means“not now.” WCD takes place in public places, in daylight, and is for adults 18+. Volunteers can be on-site beacons with spare ribbons, and brands and venues can join through the site.

One of the flagship WCD cities will be South Bend, Indiana. On November 21, Notre Dame hosts SMU at Notre Dame Stadium, and ribbons will be available to fans in South Bend on game day.

World Connection Day is a worldwide initiative that will take place three times a year, bringing people together through simple, spontaneous encounters. The November 21 edition coincides with World Hello Day, observed since 1973, and features two official spots in Limassol and South Bend. Looking ahead, the team aims to expand the initiative ahead of its next editions on February 13, 2027, the day before Valentine's Day, and June 21, 2027, the summer solstice, so that people experiencing loneliness around the world can find a nearby city and find WCD spots nearby.

To take part, take the color test and pick a spot at

About Fledge

Fledge is a dating app designed to help people understand compatibility before they start dating. Going beyond attraction, Fledge uses a research-based approach that considers personality, values, and relationship preferences to identify who may genuinely be a good fit before the first message. The result is fewer, more meaningful matches and a calmer way to date at your own pace, with less pressure, less performance, and more space to be yourself.

Fledge is built by serial entrepreneurs with experience creating dating products used by more than 20 million people, including one of Europe's top-10 dating platforms. Its compatibility model draws on established behavioral science, and the company intends to pursue independent research partnerships. Founded in 2026, Fledge is operated by Fleamily, Inc., a Delaware corporation based in New York. For more information, visit fledge.love

Contact

Julia Sabitova

Fledge | BeGlobe

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+41782022441

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