Viridian Continues To Demonstrate Broad Mineralization At Surface From Kraken Main
|Drillhole ID
|From
|To
|Length*
|Cu
|Ni
|Co
|CuEq1
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(%)
|(%)
|(%)
|(%)
|VKS25-024
|1.0
|51.15
|50.15
|0.19
|0.26
|0.04
|0.68
|including
|12.2
|31.0
|18.8
|0.33
|0.43
|0.06
|1.12
|including
|19.4
|31.0
|11.6
|0.3
|0.5
|0.07
|1.28
|VKS25-026 – extended
|5.05
|26.25
|21.2
|0.21
|0.21
|0.03
|0.62
|VKS26-052
|0.7
|43.75
|43.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.01
|0.16
|including
|0.7
|3.0
|2.3
|0.07
|0.13
|0.03
|0.46
|and including
|7.5
|15.0
|7.5
|0.06
|0.06
|0.01
|0.18
|and including
|23.0
|24.7
|1.7
|0.09
|0.07
|0.02
|0.25
|and including
|26.3
|29.15
|2.85
|0.05
|0.11
|0.02
|0.28
|and including
|35
|43.75
|8.75
|0.05
|0.06
|0.01
|0.17
|VKS26-053
|1.5
|5.0
|3.5
|0.05
|0.08
|0.02
|0.21
|VKS26-054
|0.7
|4.0
|3.3
|0.36
|0.67
|0.11
|1.68
|and
|11.7
|13.0
|1.3
|0.65
|0.81
|0.11
|2.18
|and
|17.45
|18.75
|1.3
|0.44
|0.83
|0.11
|2.01
|and
|20.7
|26.9
|6.2
|0.38
|0.57
|0.08
|1.50
|VKS25-025
|21.0
|44.05
|23.05
|0.07
|0.09
|0.01
|0.24
|VKS25-055
|1.0
|4.0
|3.0
|0.07
|0.07
|0.01
|0.2
|VKS26-060
|14.4
|37.4
|23.0
|0.13
|0.15
|0.03
|0.44
|including
|14.4
|25.25
|10.85
|0.22
|0.25
|0.04
|0.72
|VKS26-062
|9.8
|50.6
|40.8
|0.23
|0.2
|0.03
|0.63
|including
|9.8
|24.85
|15.7
|0.39
|0.36
|0.06
|1.09
|including
|9.8
|17.00
|7.2
|0.44
|0.22
|0.03
|1.30
|VKS25-056
|3
|16.05
|no significant intercepts
|VKS25-057 – Partial
|1.45
|25.9
|24.45
|0.07
|0.05
|0.01
|0.18
|including
|1.45
|9.1
|7.65
|0.05
|0.06
|0.01
|0.18
|and including
|20
|25.9
|5.9
|0.13
|0.08
|0.01
|0.28
|VKS25-058 – abandoned
|1.55
|7.05
|5.5
|0.05
|0.05
|0.01
|0.17
|VKS25-059
|2.2
|25.5
|23.3
|0.06
|0.06
|0.02
|0.20
|including
|2.2
|13.5
|11.3
|0.08
|0.08
|0.02
|0.25
*True thickness of the reported mineralized intervals is not yet known. Reported interval lengths represent downhole core lengths and should not be interpreted as true thickness.
Intercepts are calculated using a 0.1% CuEq1 cut-off grade corresponding to approximately US$10 NSR with no more than 5 m of internal dilution. Viridian has completed specific gravity measurements and full multi-element geochemical analysis on all samples to support ongoing characterization of the Kraken system.
Drilling Update
The holes reported in this release were prioritized for laboratory analysis in October. Additional samples from holes VKS26-061, VKS26-063-70, and VKS25-057E, which were drilled along the 4.5km length of the Main Zone have been delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (“Activation Labs”) in Ancaster, Ontario, with assays pending. Additional holes VKS26-071-74 and extension holes VKS25-041e, VKS25-042e, and VKS25-046e have been processed and will be delivered to the lab in the coming days. All assays from the remaining 16 holes are expected to be received by the end of the year.
Results also remain outstanding from holes spaced approximately 500 metres apart along a further 2.5 kilometres of Kraken Main to the south, including previously reported visually identified patchy net-textured sulphide intervals of 41.8 and 47.3 metres. Laboratory assays are required to establish the grades of these intervals.
Viridian completed 33 drill holes during its 2026 exploration program. Both rigs have been mobilized off site and the Company's focus will now shift to reporting results, metallurgical analysis and interpretation in preparation for an update to the Exploration Target in January 2027. The Company has issued initial requests for proposals (RFPs) for its 2027 resource drilling program.
Table 2 – Kraken Main Zone 2026 drill collars. Collar coordinates are reported in NAD83 / UTM Zone 20N. Azimuths are referenced to true north. Bold holes are included in this release.
|Hole
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Total Depth (m)
|Status
|VKS25_024E
|446090
|6020686
|112
|72
|51.15
|Final assay
|VKS25_025E
|446087
|6020630
|105
|70
|44.05
|Final assay
|VKS25_026E
|446040
|6020656
|110
|75
|33.70
|Final assay
|VKS26_052
|446028
|6020269
|90
|73
|30.65
|Final assay
|VKS26_053
|446020
|6020363
|100
|77
|11.10
|Final assay
|VKS26_054
|446139
|6020413
|102
|78
|30.90
|Final assay
|VKS26_055
|446018
|6020364
|90
|80
|48.15
|Final assay
|VKS26_056
|446151
|6020068
|100
|78
|15.30
|Final assay
|VKS26_057
|446036
|6019894
|90
|80
|46.90
|Partial assay
|VKS26_058
|445981
|6019803
|90
|80
|7.00
|Final assay
|VKS26_059
|445983
|6019798
|91
|80
|30.50
|Final assay
|VKS26_060
|446194
|6019234
|90
|80
|37.40
|Final assay
|VKS26_061
|446045
|6018677
|80
|76
|4.85
|Submitted
|VKS26_062
|446194
|6019409
|91
|80
|50.60
|Final assay
|VKS26_063
|446046
|6018679
|105
|77
|55.75
|Submitted
|VKS26_064
|446043
|6018274
|57
|77
|35.00
|Submitted
|VKS26_065
|446208
|6016973
|84
|65
|51.15
|Submitted
|VKS26_066
|446116
|6017321
|91
|79
|31.70
|Submitted
|VKS26_067
|446100
|6017275
|91
|80
|20.00
|Submitted
|VKS26_068
|447889
|6012515
|90
|80
|30.50
|Submitted
|VKS26_069
|447884
|6012478
|125
|60
|30.50
|Submitted
|VKS26_070
|445528
|6020119
|70
|70
|50.05
|Submitted
|VKS26_071
|445864
|6020466
|86
|78
|51.20
|Submitted
|VKS26_072
|446191
|6020919
|89
|79
|36.75
|Shipping
|VKS25_042E
|446029
|6020974
|108
|70
|51.15
|Shipping
|VKS25_049E
|446116
|6020834
|102
|80
|18.5
|Abandoned
|VKS25_046E
|446070
|6020879
|102
|73
|50.1
|Shipping
|VKS2_073
|446207
|6020825
|90
|75
|15.40
|Shipping
|VKS2_074
|446001
|6020790
|92
|84
|17.0
|Shipping
QA/QC
On receipt from the drill site BTW-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Viridian's Core Shack at Kraken Camp. Sample lengths as small as 0.30 m were used to isolate features of interest, but most samples within moderate to strong mineralization were 0.5-1.0 m in length. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a pre-determined line, with one half (same half, consistently, dictated by cut line where present) collected for analysis and one half stored as a record. Standard reference materials and blanks were inserted by Viridian personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were sealed with security tags to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by expeditor to Activation Labs' facility in Ancaster, ON.
Activation Labs is independent of Viridian and accredited to ISO/IEC 17025. Samples (up to 7 kg) were dried and crushed to 80% passing 2 mm, then riffle split (250 g) and pulverized to 95% passing 105 μm (code RX1). A four-acid near-total digest with an inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES) finish was used for 35-element analysis on 25 g sample pulps (code 1F2). Samples that were over the analyses limit for Co, Cu and Ni were reanalyzed using sodium peroxide fusion ICP (code 8-peroxide).
Qualified Person
Tyrell Sutherland, P.Geo., President and CEO of Viridian Metals and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release. Mr. Sutherland is not independent of the Company.
1Copper Equivalent Calculation
CuEq1 calculated based on the following metal prices (USD): $4.00/lb Cu, $7.50/lb Ni and $15.00/lb Co, and a recovery of 80% for Ni and Co, consistent with comparable projects. The Company believes that all metals included in the CuEq1 calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered. CuEq1 values are provided for illustrative purposes only; actual recoveries and metal prices may differ materially from those assumed.
Correction to November 17, 2026 News Release
The Company also wishes to correct the disclosure of finder's fees in its news release dated November 17, 2026, announcing the closing of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the“ Private Placement”). That news release incorrectly stated that the Company paid cash finder's fees of $102,076.80 and issued 130,260 finder's warrants (the“ Finder's Warrants”) in connection with the first tranche. The Company in fact paid cash finder's fees of $265,276.77 and issued 335,583 Finder's Warrants to certain arm's length finders in connection with the first tranche, in accordance with the policies of the CSE.
Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.05 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to acceleration on the same terms as the warrants issued as part of the hard dollar units. The Finder's Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period expiring March 18, 2027. All other information in the November 17, 2026, news release remains unchanged.
About Viridian Metals
Viridian Metals is a pioneer and leader in generative metal exploration with a focus on environmental responsibility and ethical practices. Founded with the intention of discovering new critical metals deposits with the potential to transform the metal supply chain. We leverage innovative technologies and methods to enhance efficiency and sustainability in jurisdictions eager to be leaders in supplying the energy transition. Viridian maintains expertise in a range of critical metals with a primary focus on copper, nickel and cobalt in the near term. Our commitment to integrity and transparency fosters strong partnerships with both local and global stakeholders.
The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol“VRDN” and on the OTCQB under the symbol“VIRMF”.
For further information, please contact:
Viridian Metals
Tyrell Sutherland
CEO
Telephone: (613) 884-8332
Email: ...
The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements which constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Viridian with respect to future business activities and operating performance.
Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”, or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass.
Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the scope, timing and funding of the Company's 2027 resource drilling program at the Kraken Copper-Nickel Project, and the expectation that the Company is fully funded for that program; (ii) the timing of processing and delivery of samples to Activation Labs, and the timing and content of assay results from holes not yet reported, including the remaining interval of hole VKS25-057, the holes and extensions identified under "Drilling Update" above and the southern step-out holes along a further 2.5 kilometres of Kraken Main, and the expectation that all remaining samples will be delivered to the laboratory by the end of 2026; (iii) the expectation that visually identified sulphide mineralization will be confirmed by laboratory analysis; (iv) the targeting of an updated Exploration Target in January 2027 incorporating results from the 2026 drilling program; (v) the potential for a mineral resource estimate to be prepared at Kraken Main at some future date; (vi) the Company's interpretations, including statements by management, regarding the geometry, continuity, thickness and depth extent of the mineralized horizon at Kraken Main, including true thicknesses of reported intervals, the potential for localized higher-grade zones within the broader mineralized system, the potential presence and extent of mineralized halos surrounding the principal sulphide accumulation and their potential contribution to the scale of Kraken Main, the potential scale of Kraken Main, including as it relates to potential open-pit development, and the potential to expand mineralization through extension and step-out drilling; (vii) the metal prices, metallurgical recoveries and other assumptions underlying the copper-equivalent calculations disclosed herein, and the expectation that the metals included in those calculations have a reasonable potential to be recovered; (viii) the business plans and expectations of Viridian; and (ix) expectations for other economic, business and/or competitive factors in respect of Viridian.
In particular, readers are cautioned that there has been insufficient exploration at the Kraken Main Zone to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource. There is no certainty that a mineral resource will be defined at Kraken Main. Visual estimates of sulphide mineralization are preliminary and are not a substitute for laboratory analysis. Copper-equivalent values are provided for illustrative purposes only and no metallurgical testwork has been completed at Kraken Main; actual recoveries may differ materially from the assumptions used.
Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Viridian to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Viridian, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information reflects Viridian's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the availability of drill rigs, qualified personnel and contractors on the timelines anticipated; the ability to obtain and maintain all required permits, surface access rights and Indigenous and community consents to conduct the planned program; weather, site access and logistical conditions in Labrador remaining consistent with the Company's expectations; the accuracy of the Company's geological models and the Company's interpretations of prior drilling, geophysical surveys and modelled conductor plates; the continued availability of financing and working capital to fund the program through to completion; commodity prices for copper, nickel and cobalt remaining at levels supportive of the program; the absence of material adverse changes in applicable laws, regulations or political conditions; the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and any actions taken by other countries in response thereto, such as sanctions or export controls; and anticipated and unanticipated costs and other factors referenced in the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR+, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Filing Statement under the caption“Risk Factors”. Although Viridian has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, Viridian disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
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