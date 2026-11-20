(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New assays suggest extensive mineralized halos surrounding the main sulphide accumulation, highlighting potential for greater bulk-tonnage scale OTTAWA, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Metals Inc. (CSE: VRDN) (OTCQB: VIRMF) (“Viridian” or the“Company”) reports additional near-surface copper-nickel-cobalt mineralization at its Kraken project in Labrador, including 21.2 metres at 0.62% CuEq in an extension of hole VKS25-026. The latest results continue to demonstrate broad, consistent mineralization across Kraken Main, with assays pending from 16 additional holes, including holes with substantial visually identified sulphide-rich intervals. Highlights Strong copper-nickel-cobalt mineralization extended: Hole VKS25-026E returned 21.2 metres grading 0.62% CuEq, extending previously reported mineralization. Mineralization from surface: Hole VKS25-057 returned 24.45 metres at 0.18% CuEq within the mineralized halo overlying the main sulphide accumulation. Assays remain pending from the final 21 metres, which contain most of the visually identified patchy net-textured sulphides, with only the final 5 metres of the reported interval intersecting the upper portion of this mineralization. Broad near-surface mineralization continues: Additional holes returned 43.05 metres grading 0.16% CuEq and 23.3 metres grading 0.20% CuEq, supporting the widespread distribution of mineralization across Kraken Main. Fully funded 2027 resource program: Following the closing of a first tranche of financing for proceeds of $5.77 million, Viridian is preparing for its maiden resource drilling program, with 16 holes still awaiting assay results and an updated Exploration Target planned for January 2027.

Tyrell Sutherland, President and CEO of Viridian Metals, commented: “The consistency of broad mineralization beginning almost at surface continues to be one of Kraken's most compelling attributes. These latest results suggest that substantial mineralized halos may extend beyond the main sulphide accumulation, potentially adding significant scale to an already large system. With much of our 2026 drilling still awaiting assays, we believe we are only beginning to establish the full extent of Kraken Main. “Following our recently completed $5.77 million financing, we are fully funded for our 2027 maiden resource drilling program. Our focus is now shifting toward establishing the scale of the resource and evaluating how Kraken's near-surface geometry and substantial mineralized thicknesses could translate into a large-scale, low-cost mining operation.”



Figure 1: Kraken Main Zone 2026 drill hole locations, with cross-section showing the full drill trace of VKS25-057, highlighting the reported 24.45-metre mineralized interval and the underlying sulphide-rich interval with assays pending. Drill holes from this release are in orange. Reported intervals represent downhole lengths; true thicknesses are not yet known. Intercept lengths and grades have been rounded to one decimal place. Drilling Continues to Demonstrate Broad, Consistent Near-Surface Mineralization The latest assay results (Table 1) continue to demonstrate broad, near-surface mineralization across Kraken Main. The results include an extension of previously reported mineralization in VKS25-026, which returned a total interval of 21.2 metres grading 0.62% CuEq from top of bedrock at 5.05 metres depth. Additional results include 43.05 metres grading 0.16% CuEq in VKS26-052 and 23.3 metres grading 0.20% CuEq in VKS25-059, in both cases from top of bedrock beneath less than 3 metres of overburden. Partial assays from VKS25-057 returned 24.45 metres grading 0.18% CuEq from the top of bedrock at 1.45 metres depth, including 5.9 metres grading 0.28% CuEq, with the highest grades at the base of the reported interval. This interval was logged as disseminated sulphides, with an average assay-derived sulphide content of 4.3% and is interpreted as a mineralized halo overlying the main sulphide accumulation (Figure 1). The remaining 21 metres contain long intervals of patchy net-textured sulphides, indicating that the principal sulphide accumulation lies within the interval awaiting assays. The results from VKS25-057 suggest that broad halos of lower-grade mineralization may surround the principal mineralized horizon. Other broad, lower-grade intersections, including 43.05 metres grading 0.16% CuEq in VKS26-052, may similarly represent mineralized halos above or below the main sulphide accumulation rather than the principal horizon itself. Further drilling and geological interpretation are required to establish these relationships. The potential presence of broad mineralized halos surrounding the principal sulphide accumulation could increase the scale of the bulk-tonnage opportunity at Kraken Main. Given the near-surface geometry of the system, additional mineralized intervals have favourable implications for potential strip ratios and mining costs. A larger mineralized envelope would provide greater flexibility in mine planning, with the potential to optimize production rates and operating margins. The 2026 drill program was designed to establish the continuity of near-surface mineralization across Kraken Main and demonstrate consistent mineralized thicknesses exceeding 30 metres, more than three times the average thickness identified by the initial Exploration Target (see news release dated September 15, 2026, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at and website at ). The latest results complement previously reported mineralized intervals exceeding 50 metres, providing further evidence of a broad mineralized system extending across widely separated portions of the Main Zone. With assays outstanding from 16 additional holes, including substantial intervals of visually identified patchy net-textured sulphides along the southern extension of Kraken Main, significant portions of the 2026 drilling program remain to be evaluated. The broad distribution of near-surface mineralization continues to support the Company's bulk-tonnage exploration model, while the remaining results will help establish the grade, thickness and continuity of mineralization ahead of the planned January 2027 Exploration Target update.

Table 1 – Kraken Main 2026 drill results. New results are in bold.

Drillhole ID From To Length* Cu Ni Co CuEq1 (m) (m) (m) (%) (%) (%) (%) VKS25-024 1.0 51.15 50.15 0.19 0.26 0.04 0.68 including 12.2 31.0 18.8 0.33 0.43 0.06 1.12 including 19.4 31.0 11.6 0.3 0.5 0.07 1.28 VKS25-026 – extended 5.05 26.25 21.2 0.21 0.21 0.03 0.62 VKS26-052 0.7 43.75 43.05 0.05 0.05 0.01 0.16 including 0.7 3.0 2.3 0.07 0.13 0.03 0.46 and including 7.5 15.0 7.5 0.06 0.06 0.01 0.18 and including 23.0 24.7 1.7 0.09 0.07 0.02 0.25 and including 26.3 29.15 2.85 0.05 0.11 0.02 0.28 and including 35 43.75 8.75 0.05 0.06 0.01 0.17 VKS26-053 1.5 5.0 3.5 0.05 0.08 0.02 0.21 VKS26-054 0.7 4.0 3.3 0.36 0.67 0.11 1.68 and 11.7 13.0 1.3 0.65 0.81 0.11 2.18 and 17.45 18.75 1.3 0.44 0.83 0.11 2.01 and 20.7 26.9 6.2 0.38 0.57 0.08 1.50 VKS25-025 21.0 44.05 23.05 0.07 0.09 0.01 0.24 VKS25-055 1.0 4.0 3.0 0.07 0.07 0.01 0.2 VKS26-060 14.4 37.4 23.0 0.13 0.15 0.03 0.44 including 14.4 25.25 10.85 0.22 0.25 0.04 0.72 VKS26-062 9.8 50.6 40.8 0.23 0.2 0.03 0.63 including 9.8 24.85 15.7 0.39 0.36 0.06 1.09 including 9.8 17.00 7.2 0.44 0.22 0.03 1.30 VKS25-056 3 16.05 no significant intercepts VKS25-057 – Partial 1.45 25.9 24.45 0.07 0.05 0.01 0.18 including 1.45 9.1 7.65 0.05 0.06 0.01 0.18 and including 20 25.9 5.9 0.13 0.08 0.01 0.28 VKS25-058 – abandoned 1.55 7.05 5.5 0.05 0.05 0.01 0.17 VKS25-059 2.2 25.5 23.3 0.06 0.06 0.02 0.20 including 2.2 13.5 11.3 0.08 0.08 0.02 0.25



*True thickness of the reported mineralized intervals is not yet known. Reported interval lengths represent downhole core lengths and should not be interpreted as true thickness.

Intercepts are calculated using a 0.1% CuEq1 cut-off grade corresponding to approximately US$10 NSR with no more than 5 m of internal dilution. Viridian has completed specific gravity measurements and full multi-element geochemical analysis on all samples to support ongoing characterization of the Kraken system.

Drilling Update

The holes reported in this release were prioritized for laboratory analysis in October. Additional samples from holes VKS26-061, VKS26-063-70, and VKS25-057E, which were drilled along the 4.5km length of the Main Zone have been delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (“Activation Labs”) in Ancaster, Ontario, with assays pending. Additional holes VKS26-071-74 and extension holes VKS25-041e, VKS25-042e, and VKS25-046e have been processed and will be delivered to the lab in the coming days. All assays from the remaining 16 holes are expected to be received by the end of the year.

Results also remain outstanding from holes spaced approximately 500 metres apart along a further 2.5 kilometres of Kraken Main to the south, including previously reported visually identified patchy net-textured sulphide intervals of 41.8 and 47.3 metres. Laboratory assays are required to establish the grades of these intervals.

Viridian completed 33 drill holes during its 2026 exploration program. Both rigs have been mobilized off site and the Company's focus will now shift to reporting results, metallurgical analysis and interpretation in preparation for an update to the Exploration Target in January 2027. The Company has issued initial requests for proposals (RFPs) for its 2027 resource drilling program.

Table 2 – Kraken Main Zone 2026 drill collars. Collar coordinates are reported in NAD83 / UTM Zone 20N. Azimuths are referenced to true north. Bold holes are included in this release.

Hole Easting (m) Northing (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Total Depth (m) Status VKS25_024E 446090 6020686 112 72 51.15 Final assay VKS25_025E 446087 6020630 105 70 44.05 Final assay VKS25_026E 446040 6020656 110 75 33.70 Final assay VKS26_052 446028 6020269 90 73 30.65 Final assay VKS26_053 446020 6020363 100 77 11.10 Final assay VKS26_054 446139 6020413 102 78 30.90 Final assay VKS26_055 446018 6020364 90 80 48.15 Final assay VKS26_056 446151 6020068 100 78 15.30 Final assay VKS26_057 446036 6019894 90 80 46.90 Partial assay VKS26_058 445981 6019803 90 80 7.00 Final assay VKS26_059 445983 6019798 91 80 30.50 Final assay VKS26_060 446194 6019234 90 80 37.40 Final assay VKS26_061 446045 6018677 80 76 4.85 Submitted VKS26_062 446194 6019409 91 80 50.60 Final assay VKS26_063 446046 6018679 105 77 55.75 Submitted VKS26_064 446043 6018274 57 77 35.00 Submitted VKS26_065 446208 6016973 84 65 51.15 Submitted VKS26_066 446116 6017321 91 79 31.70 Submitted VKS26_067 446100 6017275 91 80 20.00 Submitted VKS26_068 447889 6012515 90 80 30.50 Submitted VKS26_069 447884 6012478 125 60 30.50 Submitted VKS26_070 445528 6020119 70 70 50.05 Submitted VKS26_071 445864 6020466 86 78 51.20 Submitted VKS26_072 446191 6020919 89 79 36.75 Shipping VKS25_042E 446029 6020974 108 70 51.15 Shipping VKS25_049E 446116 6020834 102 80 18.5 Abandoned VKS25_046E 446070 6020879 102 73 50.1 Shipping VKS2_073 446207 6020825 90 75 15.40 Shipping VKS2_074 446001 6020790 92 84 17.0 Shipping



QA/QC

On receipt from the drill site BTW-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Viridian's Core Shack at Kraken Camp. Sample lengths as small as 0.30 m were used to isolate features of interest, but most samples within moderate to strong mineralization were 0.5-1.0 m in length. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a pre-determined line, with one half (same half, consistently, dictated by cut line where present) collected for analysis and one half stored as a record. Standard reference materials and blanks were inserted by Viridian personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were sealed with security tags to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by expeditor to Activation Labs' facility in Ancaster, ON.

Activation Labs is independent of Viridian and accredited to ISO/IEC 17025. Samples (up to 7 kg) were dried and crushed to 80% passing 2 mm, then riffle split (250 g) and pulverized to 95% passing 105 μm (code RX1). A four-acid near-total digest with an inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES) finish was used for 35-element analysis on 25 g sample pulps (code 1F2). Samples that were over the analyses limit for Co, Cu and Ni were reanalyzed using sodium peroxide fusion ICP (code 8-peroxide).

Qualified Person

Tyrell Sutherland, P.Geo., President and CEO of Viridian Metals and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release. Mr. Sutherland is not independent of the Company.

1Copper Equivalent Calculation

CuEq1 calculated based on the following metal prices (USD): $4.00/lb Cu, $7.50/lb Ni and $15.00/lb Co, and a recovery of 80% for Ni and Co, consistent with comparable projects. The Company believes that all metals included in the CuEq1 calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered. CuEq1 values are provided for illustrative purposes only; actual recoveries and metal prices may differ materially from those assumed.

Correction to November 17, 2026 News Release

The Company also wishes to correct the disclosure of finder's fees in its news release dated November 17, 2026, announcing the closing of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the“ Private Placement”). That news release incorrectly stated that the Company paid cash finder's fees of $102,076.80 and issued 130,260 finder's warrants (the“ Finder's Warrants”) in connection with the first tranche. The Company in fact paid cash finder's fees of $265,276.77 and issued 335,583 Finder's Warrants to certain arm's length finders in connection with the first tranche, in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.05 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to acceleration on the same terms as the warrants issued as part of the hard dollar units. The Finder's Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period expiring March 18, 2027. All other information in the November 17, 2026, news release remains unchanged.

About Viridian Metals

Viridian Metals is a pioneer and leader in generative metal exploration with a focus on environmental responsibility and ethical practices. Founded with the intention of discovering new critical metals deposits with the potential to transform the metal supply chain. We leverage innovative technologies and methods to enhance efficiency and sustainability in jurisdictions eager to be leaders in supplying the energy transition. Viridian maintains expertise in a range of critical metals with a primary focus on copper, nickel and cobalt in the near term. Our commitment to integrity and transparency fosters strong partnerships with both local and global stakeholders.

The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol“VRDN” and on the OTCQB under the symbol“VIRMF”.

For further information, please contact:

Viridian Metals

Tyrell Sutherland

CEO

Telephone: (613) 884-8332

Email: ...

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Viridian with respect to future business activities and operating performance.

Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”, or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the scope, timing and funding of the Company's 2027 resource drilling program at the Kraken Copper-Nickel Project, and the expectation that the Company is fully funded for that program; (ii) the timing of processing and delivery of samples to Activation Labs, and the timing and content of assay results from holes not yet reported, including the remaining interval of hole VKS25-057, the holes and extensions identified under "Drilling Update" above and the southern step-out holes along a further 2.5 kilometres of Kraken Main, and the expectation that all remaining samples will be delivered to the laboratory by the end of 2026; (iii) the expectation that visually identified sulphide mineralization will be confirmed by laboratory analysis; (iv) the targeting of an updated Exploration Target in January 2027 incorporating results from the 2026 drilling program; (v) the potential for a mineral resource estimate to be prepared at Kraken Main at some future date; (vi) the Company's interpretations, including statements by management, regarding the geometry, continuity, thickness and depth extent of the mineralized horizon at Kraken Main, including true thicknesses of reported intervals, the potential for localized higher-grade zones within the broader mineralized system, the potential presence and extent of mineralized halos surrounding the principal sulphide accumulation and their potential contribution to the scale of Kraken Main, the potential scale of Kraken Main, including as it relates to potential open-pit development, and the potential to expand mineralization through extension and step-out drilling; (vii) the metal prices, metallurgical recoveries and other assumptions underlying the copper-equivalent calculations disclosed herein, and the expectation that the metals included in those calculations have a reasonable potential to be recovered; (viii) the business plans and expectations of Viridian; and (ix) expectations for other economic, business and/or competitive factors in respect of Viridian.

In particular, readers are cautioned that there has been insufficient exploration at the Kraken Main Zone to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource. There is no certainty that a mineral resource will be defined at Kraken Main. Visual estimates of sulphide mineralization are preliminary and are not a substitute for laboratory analysis. Copper-equivalent values are provided for illustrative purposes only and no metallurgical testwork has been completed at Kraken Main; actual recoveries may differ materially from the assumptions used.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Viridian to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Viridian, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information reflects Viridian's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the availability of drill rigs, qualified personnel and contractors on the timelines anticipated; the ability to obtain and maintain all required permits, surface access rights and Indigenous and community consents to conduct the planned program; weather, site access and logistical conditions in Labrador remaining consistent with the Company's expectations; the accuracy of the Company's geological models and the Company's interpretations of prior drilling, geophysical surveys and modelled conductor plates; the continued availability of financing and working capital to fund the program through to completion; commodity prices for copper, nickel and cobalt remaining at levels supportive of the program; the absence of material adverse changes in applicable laws, regulations or political conditions; the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and any actions taken by other countries in response thereto, such as sanctions or export controls; and anticipated and unanticipated costs and other factors referenced in the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR+, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Filing Statement under the caption“Risk Factors”. Although Viridian has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, Viridian disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: