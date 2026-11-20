Space Robotics Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Space Robotics MarketGlobal Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The field of space robotics is rapidly advancing as technology evolves to meet the challenges of exploring and operating in outer space. This sector plays a crucial role in supporting missions on satellites, space stations, and planetary surfaces by providing autonomous and teleoperated robotic solutions. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and the future outlook of the space robotics industry.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Space Robotics Market

The space robotics market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $5.15 billion in 2025 to $5.55 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth during the past period is largely due to the expanded use of robotic arms for satellite maintenance and space station activities, increased funding from government space initiatives for autonomous robotic systems, early adoption of teleoperated robots to handle hazardous tasks in space, rising demand for mobility platforms to explore planetary surfaces, and advancements in sensing and control technologies that improve robotic reliability in space environments.

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Looking ahead, the space robotics market is anticipated to continue growing strongly, reaching $7.49 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8%. This outlook is supported by the expansion of lunar and Mars exploration programs that require sophisticated autonomous robots, growing applications of robotics for on-orbit servicing, assembly, and debris removal, increased commercial space ventures driving demand for versatile robotic platforms, integration of artificial intelligence to boost autonomous decision-making capabilities, and the development of lightweight, energy-efficient robotic systems suited for long-duration missions. Emerging trends include enhanced autonomous robotic servicing of satellites, the deployment of humanoid and floating robots for complex operations, precision robotic arms for extravehicular activities, expansion of robotic systems designed for extreme temperature and vacuum conditions, and specialization of robotic mobility platforms for specific mission needs.

Space Robotics Defined and Its Operational Environment

Space robotics is a relatively new engineering discipline focused on creating robotic systems capable of functioning in space exploration and mission applications. These robots must operate in extremely hostile conditions, including zero gravity and intense temperature fluctuations, which require advanced design and technology to ensure mission success.

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Growth Factor 1: Rising Investments in Space Missions

One of the key drivers behind the space robotics market is the increasing investment in space missions globally. As more funding flows into space exploration and development, there is a corresponding rise in investment directed toward space robotics technology, enabling significant technological breakthroughs. For example, in August 2025, the UK Space Agency reported that UK space organizations invested approximately $1.25 billion USD in research and development during the 2022/23 fiscal year, which accounted for 5.7% of the industry's total revenue, an increase from 5.1% in 2021/22. This trend highlights how growing space mission budgets directly support advancements in space robotics.

Growth Factor 2: Technological Advancements and Expanding Missions

Alongside increased funding, the advancement of new technologies and the broadening scope of space missions continue to stimulate market growth. Autonomous robotics, AI integration for enhanced decision-making, and lightweight, energy-saving designs are all pushing the capabilities of space robotics forward. The demand for robots capable of operating in harsh extraterrestrial environments and performing complex tasks autonomously is expected to rise as missions become more ambitious.

Regional Market Dynamics in Space Robotics

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the space robotics market, reflecting its established space programs and industry leadership. However, looking forward, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in this sector. The market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on growth opportunities and regional developments.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Worldwide Space Robotics Market Expected to Exceed $7.49 Billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 20, 2026, 20:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional



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