MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LAS VEGAS – Create Credit Union (Create CU) is helping bring holiday cheer to Southern Nevada as a sponsor of Glittering Lights, the annual drive-through holiday light display at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.As part of its sponsorship, Create CU is offering members $5 off admission to Glittering Lights. Discount coupons are available at participating Create CU branches throughout Las Vegas. The offer gives members and their families an opportunity to enjoy one of Southern Nevada's longstanding holiday traditions at a reduced price.The sponsorship reflects Create CU's ongoing commitment to supporting local events and giving back to the communities it serves. Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, the credit union continues to build on its longstanding philosophy of "people helping people" through community partnerships and member-focused initiatives."Supporting events like Glittering Lights is a wonderful way to bring families together during the holiday season," said Matt Kershaw, President and CEO of Create Credit Union. "As we celebrate 75 years of serving Southern Nevada, we're proud to continue supporting local traditions and creating opportunities for our members to make lasting memories."Now in its 26th season, Glittering Lights features more than six million LED lights along a three-mile drive-through course at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The event runs nightly through Jan. 3, 2027, with a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting Speedway Children's Charities, which supports nonprofit organizations serving children in Southern Nevada.Through its involvement, Create CU is helping support a seasonal tradition that brings families together while offering members an additional benefit during the holidays.For more information about Create Credit Union and its community involvement, visit .About Create Credit UnionFounded in 1951, Create Credit Union, formerly known as Clark County Credit Union (CCCU), is a not-for-profit financial institution serving more than 60,000 members, including municipal employees (Clark County, City of Henderson, City of Las Vegas, and City of North Las Vegas), medical professionals, members of Nevada Public Radio (KNPR), and numerous select employer groups. With $1.6 billion in assets and six branches throughout Southern Nevada, Create Credit Union is committed to helping members achieve financial success through education, innovation, and community partnership. Learn more at .-END-

Sarah Thornton

Connected Communications

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Create Credit Union Spreads Holiday Cheer Through Glittering Lights Sponsorship News Provided By Connected Communications November 20, 2026, 20:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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