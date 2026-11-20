MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The free, virtual series runs November 23–27, 2026, and shows businesses how to take AI agents from theory to action.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Direct Online Marketing (DOM), a digital marketing agency, announced that it will sponsor and speak at IAceleradora: In the Agentic Era, a free virtual training series from ConnectAmericas. The series runs November 23–27, 2026. Sessions begin at 10:00 a.m. ET each day. ConnectAmericas is a business network for companies in Latin America and the Caribbean, created by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).DOM President Justin Seibert will present“Guide to Growing Your Exports with AI” on November 25, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Mexico City and Guatemala time (10:00 a.m. ET). The session will look at how businesses can use AI to reach international buyers and expand into new export markets.Over five days, IAceleradora covers how AI agents work and which business tasks they can handle. Other sessions focus on using AI for marketing, content creation and customer connection, and on finding international markets with AI. The series also covers e-commerce and business process automation in the agentic era, along with responsible and secure AI adoption.Registration is free here.Seibert founded DOM in 2006 and has worked in digital marketing since 2001. DOM has helped companies on every populated continent grow through digital advertising and search. Seibert was named one of the top 25 most influential PPC experts, and in 2017 he was named West Virginia Exporter of the Year.DOM's services include GEO, PPC, Agentic Engine Optimization, and Generative Engine Optimization, which focuses on visibility in AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini. Businesses in the U.S. and Latin America that want AI agents and AI search tools to recommend them turn to Direct Online Marketing to support that growth.About Direct Online MarketingDirect Online Marketing (DOM), founded in 2007 with offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Wheeling, WV, is a full-service digital marketing agency trusted by clients nationally and all over the world. DOM delivers custom strategies in SEO, PPC, GEO, data analytics support, web design and conversion rate optimization. Their month-to-month contracts and high-touch account management have helped earn a 85% long-term retention rate and top ratings. Every click is an opportunity, and DOM knows how to make those opportunities count.

Justin Seibert

Agency News Monthly

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DOM's Justin Seibert to Present“Guide to Growing Your Exports with AI” at IAceleradora News Provided By Agency News Monthly November 20, 2026, 20:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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