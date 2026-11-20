Campione Law announces a $1.5 million jury verdict in a Jacksonville truck accident case.

After a $45,000 pretrial offer, the defense asked the jury to award nothing. A Duval County jury returned a $1.5 million verdict.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Duval County jury awarded $1.5 million to Macy Pagan, a Jacksonville mother who suffered permanent neck and lower back injuries in a collision with a cement mixer. Campione Law, P.A. represented Pagan in the commercial truck accident case. The verdict was returned in the Circuit Court for Duval County, Florida, Case No. 16-2024-CA-002417.According to Campione Law's trial team, the crash occurred on August 10, 2023, near the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Hodges Boulevard in Jacksonville. Pagan was already in the right-turn lane when a 40,000-pound cement mixer crossed multiple lanes of traffic and a bicycle lane into her path. In the years after the crash, Pagan had more than 170 medical visits. She received spinal injections and nerve ablations, and her neurosurgeon recommended cervical disc replacement surgery.According to trial counsel, the defense initially offered $45,000 to settle the case before trial. At trial, the defense disputed fault and asked the jury to award Pagan nothing. After a seven-day trial before Circuit Judge Waddell Wallace, the jury found the truck driver negligent and found that Pagan's injuries were permanent. The jury awarded $1.5 million in damages, including past and future medical expenses and pain and suffering.“Macy never gave up, and neither did we. We were prepared to try this case from day one, and in the end, she got justice,” said M. Antoine Pecko, who served as first chair at trial.The trial team included M. Antoine Pecko, Steve Paveglio, Kelsey Alvarez, Kirby W. Johnson and paralegal Nick Joesil.In a commercial truck crash involving a lane change or wide turn, video, roadway markings and vehicle records can help establish how the collision occurred. Treatment records and medical testimony can help a jury understand whether an injury is permanent and what future care may be needed.Read more about the Jacksonville cement mixer crash and what evidence matters in similar truck accident cases.About Campione Law, P.A.Campione Law, P.A. is a Jacksonville personal injury law firm that represents people injured in collisions involving cement mixers, construction trucks, tractor-trailers and other commercial vehicles in Duval County and Northeast Florida. To learn more, visit Campione Law's Jacksonville truck accident lawyer page. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.Media contact: Campione Law, P.A.501 W. Bay St., Suite 100Jacksonville, FL 32202(904) 990-8400...

Christopher Campione Esq

Campione Law, P.A.

+1 9049908400

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Campione Law Secures $1.5 Million Jacksonville Truck Accident Verdict News Provided By Campione Law, P.A. November 20, 2026, 20:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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