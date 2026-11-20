Palestinian Killed, Another Injured By Israeli Gunfire Near Ramallah
Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra)-- A Palestinian man was killed and another injured by Israeli occupation gunfire on Friday near the village of Dura al-Qare', northeast of Ramallah.
The General Authority of Civil Affairs informed the Palestinian Ministry of Health that 42-year-old Hamza Masoud Salim Abdo was shot dead by Israeli forces, which also withheld his body.
Security sources told the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) that a settlement guard opened fire on two Palestinians in the vicinity of Dura al-Qare', injuring both before detaining them.
Abdo was later pronounced dead, while the condition of the second Palestinian remained unclear.
//Petra// MF
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