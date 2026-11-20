MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra)-- A delegation from the Jordan Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (JCARC), headed by Chairperson of the Board of Commissioners Captain Deifallah Al-Farajat, on Friday concluded its participation in the Air Transport Conference and the 43rd Extraordinary Session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) General Assembly, hosted by Montreal, Canada, from November 16 to 20, 2026.

The final day of the conference witnessed intensive activities by the Jordanian delegation, culminating in a series of bilateral meetings and the signing of air services agreements and memoranda of understanding with five Arab and friendly countries, aimed at expanding the Kingdom's air transport network and strengthening connectivity with regional and international markets.

According to a JCARC statement, the delegation finalized an updated air services agreement between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, replacing the agreement signed in 1963.

The amendments included liberalizing the route schedule to allow airlines from both countries to operate flights to and from international points in their respective territories, in addition to abolishing the requirement for prior approval of codeshare arrangements.

The delegation also signed a memorandum of understanding with Egypt to increase seat capacity on flights between Amman and Cairo, in response to growing demand for air travel and expanding trade and tourism exchanges.

A joint meeting protocol was signed between the civil aviation authorities of Jordan and Algeria, providing for the liberalization of the air route schedule, paving the way for greater operational flexibility and facilitating direct air transport.

Meanwhile, talks with Kazakhstan resulted in an agreement on a comprehensive air services agreement between the two countries for the first time. The agreement was initialled, and a memorandum of understanding was signed in this regard.

The agreement provides for liberalizing the route schedule and consolidating and increasing flight frequencies to 14 weekly passenger flights and three weekly cargo flights, compared with the previous arrangement of seven passenger flights and seven cargo flights per week.

The delegation also initialled the first air services agreement between Jordan and Argentina and signed a meeting protocol, as part of efforts to liberalize air transport and open new avenues for aviation cooperation with South America. Technical discussions will continue to finalize the provisions concerning aviation safety.

Al-Farajat was also briefed on the United Arab Emirates' experience in using artificial intelligence technologies in civil aviation.

Al-Farajat said the agreements and memoranda of understanding reflect the Kingdom's national strategy to strengthen Jordan's position as a regional hub for air transport and logistics services and open new markets for national carriers.

He added that these agreements are expected to positively impact the tourism, investment and trade sectors while strengthening Jordan's active presence in the international civil aviation system.

The ICAO General Assembly's extraordinary session and the Air Transport Conference addressed a range of strategic issues related to the future of international air transport, including regulatory and development policies. The meetings also saw the election of four additional members to the ICAO Council, increasing its membership from 36 to 40.

//Petra// MF