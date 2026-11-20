MENAFN - UkrinForm) Four sources familiar with the negotiations told the Financial Times, Ukrinform reports.

Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner resumed talks with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi this month after an eight-month hiatus. Trump also met with Vladimir Putin in China this week, after which he said the Russian leader had supposedly made it clear that Moscow was“ready for peace.”

According to the FT sources, Kushner and Witkoff have also held a series of meetings with Russian, Ukrainian and European officials in Moscow, Dublin and Berlin in recent days, stressing the need to accelerate efforts to reach an agreement.

“The Americans are pushing hard and there's some concern that it would need a great deal of Ukrainian concessions to get anywhere near a deal,” one European official said after meeting with Kushner and Witkoff.

The proposed timeline has heightened concerns in Kyiv that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could be pressured into accepting a deal on Moscow's terms before Democrats take control of Congress, a senior Ukrainian official said.

“Trump likes Putin and wants to finish this all by January,” the source told the newspaper. According to the official, Russia“could get better terms” if an agreement is reached before January.

Although Trump retains broad powers over peace negotiations, Democrats in Congress are seeking to use legislative mechanisms to strengthen support for Ukraine and impose new sanctions on Moscow. They have also pledged to step up scrutiny of Trump's foreign policy and the business interests of Witkoff and Kushner.

The United States has not yet demanded specific concessions from Ukraine to Russia. Meanwhile, Putin on Thursday, following meetings with Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, called on Ukraine and its European allies to agree to“compromises” and recognize“realities.” Moscow's demands include handing over territory in the Donbas, Ukraine abandoning its aspirations to join NATO and restrictions on its armed forces.

According to two U.S. officials, Trump administration representatives suggested that the U.S. President could discuss ways to end the war with European leaders at the G20 summit scheduled to take place in Miami next month. However, a senior French official said there would be no talks with European leaders on Ukraine at the G20 summit because Ukraine had not been invited.

Trump has invited Putin to attend the summit, but the Russian leader has not yet said whether he will go.

Europe sets up working groups to develop unified position ahead of next round of peace– source

A senior Ukrainian official described the Trump administration's actions as a“clear choice” in favor of helping Russia secure more favorable terms for a peace agreement.

According to two people familiar with the Kremlin's plans, Russia intends to use an upcoming campaign of airstrikes to increase pressure on Ukraine in future negotiations, making it unlikely that Moscow will agree to a swift deal.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a briefing in Berlin following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing the previous day that how quickly Russia's war against Ukraine ends will depend largely on the United States' willingness to put pressure on the Kremlin.