MENAFN - Asia Times) Pages

Ukraine recently captured its first Indonesian prisoner of war. According to the Ukrainian state-run I Want to Live project, the 49-year-old man from Java had been promised work in Russia's construction industry only to realize he had been recruited into the army while being transported to Donetsk.

This story is not an isolated case. Since President Vladimir Putin announced his support for a plan to recruit foreigners to join his forces in March 2022, hundreds of people from South Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia and Africa have fought with the Russians in Ukraine.

Many of these fighters are mercenaries. But others, like the captured Indonesian national, went to Russia on the promise of civilian jobs or university places without knowing they would be sent to the conflict.

Some of these people have reported traveling to Russia as tourists, before being taken by agents to Belarus, where they were detained and turned over to Russian authorities. Others have said they thought they were going to Dubai, Germany or Poland for jobs, only then to be sent to Russia by agents.

These fighters recount having their passports taken away and being made to sign documents in Russian, later learning they had committed themselves to fighting with Russian forces. With minimal training, they report being sent to the frontlines in Ukraine and being beaten or jailed if they try to escape.

I call these people“forced fighters” in my research. They are victims of human trafficking and should be given legal protection beyond that given to other combatants.