MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The TIARA Talent Acquisition & Talent Tech Awards, presented by TALiNT Partners, recognized Lendmark for excellence, innovation and best practices in talent acquisition and workforce management across the United States

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIARA Talent Acquisition & Talent Tech Awards US has recognized Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) with the AgileOne Contingent Workforce Award, honoring the company's innovative and results-driven approach to workforce strategy and talent acquisition.

Selected from a field of leading employers, Lendmark earned top honors in a category that included finalists Danaher Corporation, Lyft and Transamerica.

The AgileOne Contingent Workforce Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in managing and developing contingent talent while delivering measurable business impact.

The strategy behind the award-winning program was created by Shalon Travis, Lendmark's senior vice president of talent acquisition and human resources systems, who led the development and execution of the winning workforce model. In recognizing Lendmark as the winner, the judges described the company's program as "a standout program that delivered impressive cost savings and measurable business impact through a strong contingent-to-permanent hiring strategy."

The judges also praised the company's integration of core LEND values into its talent strategy through its proprietary leadership model, which is built on Loyalty, Engaging, Nurturing and Decisiveness (LEND). They also recognized the company's success in converting contingent workers into long-term employees, and its ability to adapt to evolving business and market needs while achieving outstanding results.

"This award reflects who we are as a company and the values that guide how we support both our people and our customers," said Kelley Daviss, Chief Human Resources Officer for Lendmark. "Our contingent workforce program provides flexibility and cost savings while creating pathways for high-performing contingent workers to transition into full-time roles and continue their professional growth at Lendmark. We're proud to be recognized for an approach that delivers measurable business results while helping people build meaningful careers at Lendmark."

The TIARA Talent Acquisition & Talent Tech Awards, presented by TALiNT Partners, celebrate excellence, innovation and best practices in talent acquisition and workforce management across the United States. Winning organizations are selected through a rigorous judging process in which an independent panel of industry experts evaluates submissions based on innovation, measurable results and business impact, making the recognition a reflection of demonstrated organizational performance.

This recognition underscores Lendmark's commitment to building a people-centered workforce strategy that supports business growth while providing long-term career opportunities for employees across the organization

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 24 states, including sales financial services for nearly 25,000 retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to offer stability by helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs approximately 2,300 people and operates over 560 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit .

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