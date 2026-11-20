MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Provides Capital Solutions to Personal Injury Medical Service Providers

IRVINE, NV, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PFD Capital Partners, Inc. today announced the closing to new investors of the securities offering for PFDSelect Medical Receivables 1022, LLC, with subscriptions totaling $15,396,533.The closing marks another milestone for PFD's medical receivables financing platform, which provides capital solutions to U.S. medical service providers treating patients injured in personal injury cases.PFD's financing model enables medical providers to obtain capital against qualifying receivables rather than waiting for payment following the resolution of personal injury claims. Through its affiliated companies, PFD supports receivables financing with underwriting, documentation, portfolio administration, servicing and collections.As of March 31, 2026, PFD's reported cumulative financing activity included approximately $2.19 billion in billed medical receivables, of which approximately $1.57 billion remained outstanding. The platform had advanced approximately $389 million in capital to finance medical receivables.These figures reflect historical financing activity and are separate from the proceeds of the Fund 1022 offering.ABOUT PFD CAPITAL PARTNERSPFD Capital Partners, Inc., headquartered in Irvine, California, is a specialty finance and investment management company operating at the intersection of structured finance and healthcare. Founded in 2017, PFD provides business-cycle capital solutions to medical service providers through a platform centered on personal injury medical receivables. Its affiliated companies support the origination, financing, underwriting, servicing and administration of medical receivable portfolios.SECURITIES AND INFORMATIONAL NOTICEThe securities offering by PFDSelect Medical Receivables 1022, LLC was conducted in reliance on Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933. This announcement is provided for informational purposes concerning the closing of the offering and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities. Historical financial and operating information does not guarantee future results. Medical receivables financing involves risks, including collection delays, reduced recoveries, illiquidity and potential loss of invested capital. Reported billed receivable amounts do not represent fair market value or anticipated collection proceeds.MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACTGregory A. McAndrewsGreg McAndrews & Associates...(310) 804-7037INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTPFD Capital Partners, Inc....(888) 475-4748, Option #0

GREGORY MCANDREWS

Greg McAndrews & Associates

+1 310-804-7037

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PFD Closes $15.4M Medical Receivables Offering News Provided By Greg McAndrews November 20, 2026, 20:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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