Muhlenberg College Hillel students at the Global Conference for Israel in San Diego. Credit: Bauman Photographers

- Ellis FairweatherSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly 300 college students were among the approximately 3,000 proud Zionists who attended Jewish National Fund-USA 's Global Conference for Israel from November 12-15, 2026, in San Diego, California. The conference brought together students from universities across the country, including Harvard University, UC San Diego, Penn State University, and Muhlenberg College for four days of learning, networking, and discussion about what it means to be a Jewish student on campus.Organizations generously supported through impact grants from Jewish National Fund-USA, such as the Israel on Campus Coalition and Yavneh on Campus, brought 175 students representing more than 50 campuses across the country. In addition, nearly 100 students came from Hillel at Baruch, representing nine campuses from New York City, demonstrating the organization's investment in student engagement with the land and people of Israel.Jewish National Fund-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson addressed the students, where he emphasized the importance of their role in shaping the Jewish future. "We're here because generations before you did something," said Robinson. "Now it's your opportunity to lead the way. The Jewish and wider worlds need you."“I think it's important to stand up for Israel because Israel is a place for the Jewish people and we deserve a place where we can all come together and feel safe, be part of a greater community, and share pride in who we are and not be afraid to back down from our identity,” said Adina Newman, a student at Muhlenberg College.Pride and belonging were at the center of conversations throughout the weekend. Students had the opportunity to engage with leaders in the Jewish community; hear from former ambassador and Israeli diplomat Ido Aharoni Aronoff and the first female Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tank company commander, Captain Karni Guez; network with members of JNFuture, Jewish National Fund-USA's community of young professionals ages 22-40; and learn from their peers about the current climate of Jewish students on college campuses. Baruch Hillel students also led a meaningful Havdalah service, emulating the shared unity that was present throughout the conference."I've actually dealt with a lot of antisemitism on my campus, so I think that it's very good to be around a lot of Jewish students and learn more about Israel and what it is to be a Jew," said Ellis Fairweather, a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology who attended the conference as part of the Baruch Hillel delegation.The conference also provided students and professionals who have previously engaged with Israel through Jewish National Fund-USA programs to continue developing their leadership and connection to the country. Among the college students who attended, several were alumni of Jewish National Fund-USA's Muss High School Israel, the premier study abroad program for North American teens dedicated to rigorous academics, college prep, and lifelong Zionist engagement.Also in attendance were alumni of Jewish National Fund-USA's Faculty Fellowship Program and Caravan for Democracy, which provide fully subsidized educational experiences in Israel for non-Jewish college faculty and student leaders, respectively. Students had the opportunity to engage with non-Jewish faculty from their campuses and discuss how professors can serve as allies to Jewish and pro-Israel students. During a session exploring the challenges, progress, and reasons for optimism on college campuses, Nikhil Subramanian, a Caravan for Democracy alumnus, shared how his experience in Israel inspired his Zionist activism."After the events of October 7, everything changed for me,” said Subramanian.“I couldn't bear to see the response not just at my campus but just around. I always mentioned polarization as the number one factor, but to see that, to see my Jewish peers, the people I grew up with back home, being scared to go out, it was hard. I want to make sure that I am still a strong advocate of my Jewish peers and of the US-Israel relationship."For the college students in attendance, the conference was more than an opportunity to connect with peers and Jewish leaders. It was another step in their ongoing journey of leadership, advocacy, and engagement with Israel, reflecting Jewish National Fund-USA's commitment to empowering the next generation of Zionist leaders. The students returned to their campuses with new perspectives, strengthened connections, and a renewed commitment to fostering meaningful conversations and making a lasting impact on their communities and beyond.To register for the 2027 Global Conference for Israel in Washington, D.C., visit jnf/global.###About Jewish National Fund-USAFor 125 years, Jewish National Fund-USA has helped strengthen the land and people of Israel by investing in the communities, infrastructure, and leadership that shape the country's future. Our work is focused on making Israel's North and South places where families can build full, vibrant lives with access to medical care, emergency response, water solutions, parks, playgrounds, jobs, and economic opportunity. Working with our donors and partners, we support underpopulated communities, help attract new residents, improve quality of life, and create the conditions for long-term growth. Our work reaches beyond projects on the ground. Through education, travel, and leadership opportunities, we connect Americans of all ages to Israel in meaningful and lasting ways. That vision continues with the World Zionist Village in Be'er Sheva, a global center that will bring people together to live, learn, lead, and strengthen the next generation of Zionist leadership. From urgent relief to long-term transformation, Jewish National Fund-USA is helping build a stronger future for Israel and creating lasting legacies for generations to come. Learn more at jnf.

Molly Zedeck

Jewish National Fund-USA

+1 212-879-9305 ext. 225

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Hundreds of Proudly Zionist College Students Attend Global Conference for Israel News Provided By Jewish National Fund-USA November 20, 2026, 20:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, International Organizations, Religion, World & Regional



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