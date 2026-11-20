The recently sold 27th-floor residence at Alteza, represented by Nicholas Kjos, showcases panoramic views of the San Antonio skyline and the appeal of luxury living in the heart of downtown.

With sweeping River Walk and skyline views, the Alteza residence reflects the growing appeal of luxury living in the heart of downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A remarkable perspective of downtown San Antonio has found its next owner. Nicholas Kjos recently represented the sale of a 27th-floor condominium at Alteza, the luxury residential tower atop the Grand Hyatt San Antonio, further solidifying his position as the leading real estate professional within the building.Perched high above the city, the residence features floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing expansive northern and western views of the iconic River Walk and downtown skyline. Its elevated position offers a front-row perspective of San Antonio's architectural character, urban energy, and continued transformation.Located in the heart of downtown, Alteza offers residents an exceptional urban lifestyle, with immediate proximity to premier restaurants, museums, entertainment, nightlife, and the River Walk. As downtown continues to attract new investment and development, the appeal of living at the center of it all continues to grow.Kjos has established himself as the leading real estate professional at Alteza, having represented more condominium sales within the building than any other agent. His extensive transaction history provides an unmatched level of building-specific knowledge, market insight, and experience in representing buyers and sellers in one of San Antonio's most distinctive residential addresses.A Downtown on the RiseThe timing of the sale is particularly compelling as downtown San Antonio enters an exciting period of reinvestment and revitalization.At Hemisfair, the transformation of Civic Park and continued development of the surrounding district are creating an increasingly vibrant destination for residents and visitors. Along the Broadway corridor, new mixed-use development, including the anticipated Broadway East San Antonio project, is helping strengthen the connection between downtown and the Pearl.Perhaps most significant is Project Marvel, San Antonio's ambitious vision for a new Spurs arena and expanded downtown sports and entertainment district. Alongside proposed improvements to the Henry B. González Convention Center and Alamodome, the project represents a potentially transformative investment in the city's urban core.Combined with new residential developments, hospitality destinations, restaurants, and cultural investment, these projects are helping redefine downtown San Antonio as a place not only to visit, but to call home.A Front-Row Seat to San Antonio's FutureThe sale of this 27th-floor Alteza residence represents more than another luxury condominium transaction. It reflects the continued interest in downtown living and the appeal of owning a home in the center of a city experiencing meaningful change.As the leading real estate professional at Alteza, Nicholas Kjos continues to play an active role in shaping the building's residential market, connecting buyers and sellers in one of San Antonio's most distinctive condominium addresses.As downtown San Antonio continues to evolve, Alteza remains uniquely positioned above it all.

Nicholas Kjos

Nicholas Kjos with Phyllis Browning Company

+1 210-294-4481

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A Sale Above the City: Nicholas Kjos Sells 27th-Floor Residence at Alteza as Downtown San Antonio Enters a New Era News Provided By Nicholas Kjos with Phyllis Browning Company November 20, 2026, 20:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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