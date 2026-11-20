MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 (the“Company”) announced today that due to its inability to complete an initial business combination within the time period required by its fifth amended and restated certificate of incorporation, the Company intends to liquidate and dissolve, effective as of the close of business on November 5, 2026, and will redeem all of the outstanding shares of its Class A common stock that were included in the units issued to public stockholders in its initial public offering (the“Public Shares”), at a per-share redemption price equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account including interest earned on the funds held in the trust account and not previously released to the Company to pay its taxes payable and up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses, divided by the number of outstanding Public Shares.

In order to provide for the disbursement of funds from the Company's trust account on November 27, 2026, the Company has instructed Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“Continental”), as its trustee, to take all necessary actions to liquidate the securities held in the trust account. Of the $100,000 of interest permitted to be withdrawn for taxes and dissolution expenses, $57,891.80 in interest is available for withdrawal and will be withdrawn to pay a portion of such expenses. The remaining proceeds will be held in a trust operating account while awaiting disbursement to the holders of the Public Shares, at a per share price of approximately $11.61 (the“Redemption Amount”). All other costs and expenses associated with implementing the Company's plan of dissolution will be funded from proceeds held outside of the trust account. Record holders will receive their pro rata portion of the proceeds of the trust account by delivering their Public Shares to Continental, the Company's transfer agent. Beneficial owners of Public Shares held in“street name,” however, will not need to take any action in order to receive the Redemption Amount. The Redemption Amount is expected to be paid out on or about November 27, 2026.

The Company's sponsor has agreed to waive its redemption rights with respect to its founder shares issued in a private placement in connection with the Company's initial public offering. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless. The Company's securities are expected to cease trading on November 27, 2026.

About Integral Acquisition Corporation 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding the Company's liquidation and the redemptions thereto, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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Integral Acquisition Corporation 1

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