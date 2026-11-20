MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Official designation as Technical Standards Body under the Consumer-Driven Banking Act positions FDX to continue supporting interoperable financial data sharing in Canada

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Canada's Minister of Finance officially designated the Financial Data Exchange (FDX) as the Technical Standards Body under the Consumer-Driven Banking Act, marking an important step in Canada's move toward more secure consumer financial data sharing.

Canada's Consumer-Driven Banking Act, assented to in March, sets up a framework that lets consumers securely share their financial data between accredited companies. The Act requires those parties to share data in a common way, conforming to a single technical standard. FDX will be responsible for defining and maintaining that standard. FDX does not move or store consumers' financial data itself, but rather defines the methods used by other companies to share data.

The use of common standards can help companies build interoperable connections across the ecosystem more easily. This in turn can help millions of Canadians to link their financial accounts more securely and reliably, empowering people with innovative tools to better manage their financial lives.

Numerous Canadian firms have already been working together at FDX since 2020 to define common standards for data sharing.

“Canadians have been a central part of FDX's work for many years, and we're looking forward to continue advancing secure data sharing through this new role,” said Kevin Feltes, CEO of FDX.

FDX is a global, industry-led, non-profit technical standards body whose members include banks, credit unions, fintechs, data access platforms, technology providers, and others. FDX maintains the most widely used technical standard in North America for user-permissioned financial data sharing integrations.

As it steps into this new role in Canada, FDX will remain focused on supporting local market and regulatory needs in the countries where its specification is used, with interoperability as the north star.

FDX worked closely with its members to adapt its processes, policies, and governance structures in several ways to meet the criteria for official designation. These changes fully empower Canadians-through a newly formed FDX Canada Council-to make the technical decisions that will impact the standards they'll use in Canada under the Act. The changes also ensure durable rights for Canadians to use and adapt these standards into the future.

As Canadian regulations and guidance are finalized in the months ahead, FDX Canada members will continue working to adapt and expand FDX standards to meet Canadian requirements.

FDX is an open, member-driven body. FDX welcomes all organizations who are impacted by consumer-driven banking to the table, where companies can share insights and perspectives, build relationships with other practitioners, and shape the standards.

“Preparing to take on this role has been a big effort over the past year, with leadership from our Canadian members and great support across the ecosystem,” said Jason Chomik, Canada Director at FDX.“We're eager to keep moving forward on the work to support implementation of the framework. It's an exciting and important time for Consumer-Driven Banking in Canada.”

Learn more about FDX Canada here.

Contact Information:

Porche Matthews

Marketing Manager

Financial Data Exchange (FDX)

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