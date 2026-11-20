MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI) is honoured to be designated as the external complaints body for Canada's Consumer-Driven Banking Framework. The Department of Finance today announced that on the recommendation of the Bank of Canada, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue has signed an Order pursuant to subsection 114(1) of the Consumer-Driven Banking Act designating OBSI as the external complaints body for the framework.

"We welcome this designation and are honoured by the strong confidence in OBSI it demonstrates," said Sarah Bradley, Ombudsman and CEO. "Canada's financial services sector is entering an exciting new period driven by innovation, emerging technologies and changing consumer expectations. As the industry continues to evolve, OBSI is evolving alongside it, ensuring Canadians have access to independent, fair and effective dispute resolution services that keep pace with their changing needs."

OBSI commends the federal government for its leadership in advancing the framework and for recognizing that strong consumer protections, including clear liability, dispute resolution and redress provisions, are essential to building and maintaining consumer confidence in these new financial services. We look forward to working with the Department of Finance, the Bank of Canada, industry leaders and consumer advocates as the framework moves forward to full implementation.

With more than 30 years of experience providing independent, impartial dispute resolution to the Canadian financial services industry and consumers, OBSI provides ombudservices to over 1,500 participating firms, including all federally regulated banks and credit unions, and nearly all provincially-regulated credit unions and investment firms.

Canada's Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI) is a national, independent not-for-profit organization that helps resolve and reduce disputes between consumers and financial services firms in both official languages. OBSI responds to consumer inquiries, conducts fair and accessible investigations of unresolved disputes, and shares its knowledge and expertise with stakeholders and the public. If a consumer has a complaint against an OBSI participating firm that they are unable to resolve with the firm, OBSI will investigate at no cost to the consumer. Where OBSI determines that compensation is fair in the circumstances, OBSI can recommend compensation of up to $350,000. Learn more about OBSI at