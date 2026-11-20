MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness Champs Holdings Limited (“Fitness Champs Holdings”,“FCHL” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FCHL), a distinguished aquatic sports education provider in Singapore, today announced that the closing of its previously announced best-efforts public offering (the“Offering”) with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated expenses payable by the Company, excluding any proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants (as defined below). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for business expansion, general working capital purposes and other general corporate purposes. The Company believes that, as a result of the Offering, it has regained compliance with the stockholders' equity requirement of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) to address the previously reported deficiency, as discussed further below.

The Offering

The Offering is comprised of 14,285,715 units (each a“Unit”), consisting of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, par value $0.00225 per share (the“Class A Ordinary Shares”), or in lieu thereof, a pre-funded warrant, and one warrant to purchase one Class A Ordinary Share (each, a“Warrant”). The public offering price of the Units is $0.35 per Unit. Each of the Warrants has an exercise price of $1.02 per Class A Ordinary Share and be exercisable beginning immediately upon issuance and will expire on the six-month anniversary of the issuance date.

We are registering 14,285,715 Class A Ordinary Shares underlying the Pre-Funded Warrants and 14,285,715 Class A Ordinary Shares underlying the Warrants. Each of the Pre-Funded Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.00225 per Class A Ordinary Share and will be immediately exercisable (subject to the beneficial ownership limitation) and may be exercised at any time until all of the Pre-Funded Warrants are exercised in full.

A holder of the Warrants may, at any time and in its sole discretion, exercise its Warrants in whole or in part by means of a“zero exercise price” option. As a result of this feature, we do not expect to receive any cash proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants because it is highly unlikely that a Warrant holder will elect to pay an exercise price in cash to receive Class A Ordinary Shares when they could elect the“zero exercise price” option in these circumstances to receive more Class A Ordinary Shares than they would receive if they did pay an exercise price. Under the zero-exercise price option, a holder of a Warrant will receive up to fifteen (15) Class A Ordinary Shares for each Warrant without paying any exercise price to us. It is anticipated that all Warrant holders will utilize the zero-exercise price option as this allows for the exercise of the Warrants for no additional consideration and will result in a greater number of Class A Ordinary Shares that investors will receive upon exercise than what would be issuable upon cash exercise or cashless exercise. As a result, there is no practical or financial incentive for holders of the Warrants to exercise the Warrants via cash exercise or cashless exercise and we do not expect to receive any proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants overall. If all 14,285,715 Warrants are exercised under the zero-exercise price option, we would issue an aggregate of 214,285,725 Class A Ordinary Shares for no additional consideration.

Univest Securities, LLC is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The securities described above were offered by the Company pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-299806), as amended, and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on November 13, 2026. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The Offering was made only by means of a written preliminary prospectus and final prospectus that will form a part of the registration statement. The final prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at . Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at ..., or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.

Stockholders' Equity Requirement

As previously reported on a Form 6-K, on May 26, 2026, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq indicating that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), because (i) the stockholders' equity of the Company of $598,490 as of December 31, 2025, as reported in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, was below the minimum stockholders' equity requirement of $2,500,000 (the“Nasdaq Equity Requirement”) and (ii) the Company did not, as of May 26, 2026, meet the alternatives standards of market value of listed securities or net income from continuing operations for compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(b)(2) and 5550(b)(3), respectively. The Company submitted a plan to regain compliance and was granted 180 calendar days from May 26, 2026 (or until November 20, 2026), to evidence compliance.

Based on the proceeds of funds from the Offering, the Company believes that, as of the date of this press release, it has stockholders' equity in excess of the Nasdaq Equity Requirement. However, the final determination of compliance is subject to review and approval by Nasdaq. If at any time during the next periodic report the Company does not evidence compliance, the Company may be subject to delisting.

If, at the time of the Company's next periodic report, the Company is deemed by Nasdaq not to be in compliance, the Company would have the right to request a hearing before a Nasdaq hearings panel pursuant to the procedures set forth in the applicable Nasdaq Listing Rules. However, there can be no assurance that, if the Company does appeal any delisting determination that such appeal would be successful.

While the Company believes it now is compliance with the Nasdaq Equity Requirement, if Nasdaq determines it is not in compliance, the Company will take all reasonable measures available to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules and remain listed on Nasdaq. There can be no assurance that Nasdaq will determine that the Company (i) has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Equity Requirement, (ii) will maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Equity Requirement, or (iii) will maintain compliance with the other Nasdaq continued listing requirements or be successful in appealing any delisting determination.

About Fitness Champs Holdings Limited

Fitness Champs Holdings Limited is a distinguished aquatic sports education provider, offering general swimming lessons to children and adults, with ladies-only swimming lessons available, as well as aquatic sports classes such as competitive swimming and lifesaving. The Company is one of the largest providers of swimming lessons to children enrolled in public schools under the Ministry of Education of Singapore in Singapore through the SwimSafer program, and has been offering private swimming lessons to children, youths and adults under its brand“Fitness Champs” since 2012. The Company aims to make swimming an enjoyable and affordable sport for children and adults, for water safety and as a way of keeping fit and healthy. Fitness Champs also plans to grow into a diversified sports education provider by expanding its offerings to include other sports such as pickleball. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering, the Company's belief that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Equity Requirement, Nasdaq's determination as to such compliance, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Equity Requirement and other Nasdaq continued listing requirements, any potential exercise of the Warrants, and the Company's plans to expand its offerings. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that. Investors can identify many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, Nasdaq's review of the Company's compliance, the Company's ability to maintain sufficient stockholders' equity, including as a result of future operating losses, the Company's ability to deploy the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, and the other risks described under“Risk Factors” in the final prospectus relating to the Offering and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025.The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

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